Meet OnPrintShop's New AI-Powered Web-to-Print Innovation that Automates Tasks in Seconds at PRINTING United Expo 2024
Explore how OnPrintShop’s AI-driven feature is helping the web-to-print landscape with smarter, faster, and more efficient solutions. The leading web-to-print enabler is all set to unlock web to print creativity for PSPs at PRINTING United Expo 2024.
Ahmedabad, India, September 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- OnPrintShop, a leading web-to-print innovator since 2007, is set to showcase creativity and personalization with its all-new AI-powered image and content creation capabilities. Unveiling this AI enhancement for web-to-print at the PRINTING United Expo 2024, OnPrintShop is raking up the stakes for PSPs this season.
OnPrintShop is on its way to present its latest update, version 11.2 which marks the launch of its generative AI integration. With this enhancement the users can now automate the creation of product images along with marketing content, data, image content and many more – with simple AI prompts. Senior solution experts from the house of OnPrintShop will unveil the best ways to leverage this AI powered creativity for w2p at PRINTING United Expo 2024, booth #C719.
The spokesperson from OnPrintShop revealed that this AI powered enhancement is targeted at every level of business expertise – for starters who want to simplify launch and diversify their print offerings; for scalers who want to tap into new product lines and markets; and for integrators who want to maintain a sleek product line without amplifying operations unnecessarily.
Attendees of PRINTING United Expo 2024 for OnPrintShop’s #C719 booth will be some of the industry’s firsts to witness new-age mechanisms to streamline workflows, scaling and expanding businesses and amplifying ROI through OnPrintShop’s lightning-fast AI tools. Visitors will be given a careful demonstration of ways to leverage the new AI tools for:
- AI-based Image Generation
- Product Title and Description Generation
“The era of digital advancements has leaped years ahead with AI. OnPrintShop’s mod AI-powered capabilities are razor-focused on enhancing and yet simplifying the creative trails for our clients. PSPs often struggle with product and content setup for w2p. Our all-new integrated AI assistant can now process product configurations and generate aligned impactful content and images to publish on the storefront. This cuts down the time for content creation by 50%.” –Naresh Devra, VP of Product Development, OnPrintShop
In OnPrintShop’s upcoming release, in addition to AI-driven features, several other powerful enhancements are designed to elevate the user experience and streamline operations. These include:
Countdown Timer for Same Day Dispatch: To highlight quick order and faster dispatch capabilities for PSPs, OnPrintShop is launching a “Product Countdown Timer” block. This feature allows users to display a countdown timer on the product pages, informing customers of the time remaining to place an order for same-day dispatch, enhancing urgency and boosting conversions.
Job Board Enhancement: OnPrintShop makes managing order fulfillment workflows easier than ever. With the latest Job Board enhancement, PSPs can now filter and manage workflows on an admin-specific basis. This allows for greater control and efficiency in handling orders, particularly for teams with a preset fulfillment workflow.
3D Preview in Designer Studio: The 3D Preview functionality has been upgraded for better usability and customization. Admins can enable or disable the 3D previews directly from the Studio Settings, making it more accessible for standard products.
“OnPrintShop is no longer just about enhancing print productivity, we have stepped into the era of stepping up creativity at both designing and wording – with simplistic prompts. We are confident that these advanced features are set to revolutionize how print businesses operate. Our major focus for next year will be how can we incorporate more AI functions to simplify w2p implementation for Print Companies further.” –Naimish Patel, VP, Sales
OnPrintShop has already earned numerous accolades from leading print organizations for its ability to cater to various categories, including B2B/B2C, trade printers, print franchises, and many others. The platform’s flexibility and comprehensive solutions continue to set a high standard in the print industry.
Attendees may register themselves or visit OnPrintShop’s booth C719 at PRINTING United Expo 2024, which will take place in Las Vegas from September 10-12. Trade show visitors may also claim their free expo pass after registering with OnPrintShop.
