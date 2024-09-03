Announcing GAINING THE EDGE - Global Cap Intro 2025
Richmond, VA, September 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- GAINING THE EDGE announces its 6th global capital introduction event, GAINING THE EDGE – Global Cap Intro 2025, taking place virtually from June 16 through June 27. This event is expected to be one of the largest alternative investment conferences in 2025, offering a virtual platform that enables 1-1 capital introduction meetings between alternative investment managers (including hedge funds, private equity, venture capital and real estate funds) and an extensive list of leading allocators worldwide (including endowments, foundations, pensions, sovereign wealth funds, institutional consulting firms, OCIOs, fund of funds, family offices, and private banks, among others).
GAINING THE EDGE’s 2024 Global virtual cap intro event and webinars had over 2,500 registrations and low overlap of managers and investors with other large independent and prime broker sponsored capital introductions. The two-week duration of the event ensures higher quality meetings as the flexible scheduling mitigates burnout from excessive daily meetings.
GAINING THE EDGE – Global Cap Intro 2025 will also feature:
1. 10 Interactive Panel Style Webinars. These panels will include prominent alternative investment decision makers at pension funds, endowments, foundations, institutional consultants, family offices, and fund of funds. Most of the discussions will focus on ways to enhance the risk adjusted returns of a diversified alternative investment portfolio, including which strategies look attractive given current capital market valuations and economic forecasts. Other topics include key issues in performing industry-leading, best practice due diligence as well as broad trends within the industry. The webinars are live, interactive, and allow participants to submit questions. Here is a link to see their 2024 webinars: https://gteconferences.com/webinars
2. 6 Regional Cap Intro Cocktail Parties. These receptions will be hosted in Singapore, London, New York, and Chicago with others to be announced leading up to the event. All registered participants along with local alternative investments managers and allocators will be invited. THey will be targeting attendance of 50% allocators and 50% managers for these events.
To register or for more information, please use this link: GTE – Global Cap Intro 2025
GAINING THE EDGE was established to help educate institutional investors about alternative investments and to raise money for charities that benefit at-risk youth. In addition to hosting 5 cap intro events, more than 8,500 alternative investment professionals have registered for one of its Hedge Fund Leadership Conferences or Hedge Fund Educational Webinar Series, plus over 35,000 people have subscribed to their Hedge Fund Industry Insight Newsletter. GAINING THE EDGE and its affiliate, Agecroft Partners, have donated over $3 million to charities that benefit at-risk youth.
Agecroft Partners has volunteered it’s time to help market the event and aid in the event’s success. Selected 12 years in a row by HFM Week and/or Hedgeweek as the top third party marketing firm, Agecroft has developed a strong reputation and enduring relationships with institutional investors around the world. In addition, they have created potentially the largest investor network in the industry. The success of any capital introduction event starts with the quality of investors. High quality investors attract high quality managers, which increases the level of participation from each. Members of the Agecroft Partners team have spoken at over 100 alternative investment conferences, have appeared in hundreds of industry articles, and have been regular guests on business television and radio.
GAINING THE EDGE’s 2024 Global virtual cap intro event and webinars had over 2,500 registrations and low overlap of managers and investors with other large independent and prime broker sponsored capital introductions. The two-week duration of the event ensures higher quality meetings as the flexible scheduling mitigates burnout from excessive daily meetings.
GAINING THE EDGE – Global Cap Intro 2025 will also feature:
1. 10 Interactive Panel Style Webinars. These panels will include prominent alternative investment decision makers at pension funds, endowments, foundations, institutional consultants, family offices, and fund of funds. Most of the discussions will focus on ways to enhance the risk adjusted returns of a diversified alternative investment portfolio, including which strategies look attractive given current capital market valuations and economic forecasts. Other topics include key issues in performing industry-leading, best practice due diligence as well as broad trends within the industry. The webinars are live, interactive, and allow participants to submit questions. Here is a link to see their 2024 webinars: https://gteconferences.com/webinars
2. 6 Regional Cap Intro Cocktail Parties. These receptions will be hosted in Singapore, London, New York, and Chicago with others to be announced leading up to the event. All registered participants along with local alternative investments managers and allocators will be invited. THey will be targeting attendance of 50% allocators and 50% managers for these events.
To register or for more information, please use this link: GTE – Global Cap Intro 2025
GAINING THE EDGE was established to help educate institutional investors about alternative investments and to raise money for charities that benefit at-risk youth. In addition to hosting 5 cap intro events, more than 8,500 alternative investment professionals have registered for one of its Hedge Fund Leadership Conferences or Hedge Fund Educational Webinar Series, plus over 35,000 people have subscribed to their Hedge Fund Industry Insight Newsletter. GAINING THE EDGE and its affiliate, Agecroft Partners, have donated over $3 million to charities that benefit at-risk youth.
Agecroft Partners has volunteered it’s time to help market the event and aid in the event’s success. Selected 12 years in a row by HFM Week and/or Hedgeweek as the top third party marketing firm, Agecroft has developed a strong reputation and enduring relationships with institutional investors around the world. In addition, they have created potentially the largest investor network in the industry. The success of any capital introduction event starts with the quality of investors. High quality investors attract high quality managers, which increases the level of participation from each. Members of the Agecroft Partners team have spoken at over 100 alternative investment conferences, have appeared in hundreds of industry articles, and have been regular guests on business television and radio.
Contact
Gaining the EdgeContact
Chas Steinbrugge
804-971-5300
Chas Steinbrugge
804-971-5300
Categories