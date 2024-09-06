EVSTAR and Electrify EVSE Are Excited to Announce a Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize EV Charging Solutions
This collaboration merges top-tier EV charging products with extended warranty services, offering unparalleled reliability and exceptional value.
Ashburn, VA, September 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- EVSTAR, a national renewable energy service and warranty administrator backed by a leading global insurance organization, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Electrify EVSE, a provider of turnkey solutions for EV (electric vehicle) charging. This partnership aims to enhance EV charging options by combining premium charging solutions with extensive warranty coverage, guaranteeing greater reliability and value for customers.
Andrew Hoehner, CEO of EVSTAR, expressed his excitement about the new partnership with Electrify EVSE, calling it a major milestone for both companies and the EV charging industry. “By joining forces, we’re poised to introduce innovative solutions that enhance EV charger protection and ensure the reliability of both existing and future devices.”
The co-founders of Electrify EVSE bring over a decade of experience in the EV charging industry. With a combined total of more than 30 years of expertise, they have earned a reputation as trusted advisors to clients across the US. Electrify EVSE has become a leading force in the installation, service, repair, and maintenance of EV chargers nationwide.
Andrew Richard, CRO of Electrify EVSE, is thrilled to be partnered with EVSTAR. "Being able to offer extended warranty services through EVSTAR to our clients for existing charging equipment, new charging equipment and mobile solutions has really given our clients the extra peace of mind that their investment will be taken care of professionally and in a timely manner. We look forward to a long-lasting relationship with EVSTAR."
The partnership combines Electrify EVSE’s expertise in high-quality EV charging solutions with EVSTAR's proficiency in extended warranty services. This collaboration enhances our service by guaranteeing that charging stations receive ongoing protection and maintenance, improving reliability and customer satisfaction. Together, we provide a complete service package that addresses both immediate and future needs.
About Electrify EVSE
Electrify EVSE (EVSE) is an S-class corporation incorporated in the state of Georgia in mid-2020. EVSE provides turnkey solutions for EV charging by providing consulting, site surveys, procurement and sale of chargers, installation, commissioning of software, testing, and repair services, along with ongoing preventative maintenance contracts. During 2020 EVSE established a national network of licensed electricians and trained them in the installation, maintenance, repair, and service of a range of EV Chargers. Currently, EVSE fields 420 qualified, licensed, and trained subcontract electrical companies fielding some 4,000+ electricians and providing coverage throughout the continental United States as well as Alaska, Hawaii and Canada.
About EVSTAR
EVSTAR is a national renewable energy service and warranty administrator backed by an AM Best A-rated global insurance carrier. The company has assembled a dedicated team of industry experts with decades of experience in EV technology, service, warranty and repair, while delivering unique services for its customers. EVSTAR’s mission is to deliver financially secure products that are underwritten and backed by leading global financial firms; to offload financial exposure and protect partners’ future so they can focus their attention on growth and enlightening their customers. With its underwritten products, EVSTAR ensures that funds are always there to repair and/or replace EV charging devices, remove finger-pointing, and deliver the highest uptime while helping to grow the EV industry as a whole and continue to assist in building its partners’ brands.
Andrew Hoehner, CEO of EVSTAR, expressed his excitement about the new partnership with Electrify EVSE, calling it a major milestone for both companies and the EV charging industry. “By joining forces, we’re poised to introduce innovative solutions that enhance EV charger protection and ensure the reliability of both existing and future devices.”
The co-founders of Electrify EVSE bring over a decade of experience in the EV charging industry. With a combined total of more than 30 years of expertise, they have earned a reputation as trusted advisors to clients across the US. Electrify EVSE has become a leading force in the installation, service, repair, and maintenance of EV chargers nationwide.
Andrew Richard, CRO of Electrify EVSE, is thrilled to be partnered with EVSTAR. "Being able to offer extended warranty services through EVSTAR to our clients for existing charging equipment, new charging equipment and mobile solutions has really given our clients the extra peace of mind that their investment will be taken care of professionally and in a timely manner. We look forward to a long-lasting relationship with EVSTAR."
The partnership combines Electrify EVSE’s expertise in high-quality EV charging solutions with EVSTAR's proficiency in extended warranty services. This collaboration enhances our service by guaranteeing that charging stations receive ongoing protection and maintenance, improving reliability and customer satisfaction. Together, we provide a complete service package that addresses both immediate and future needs.
About Electrify EVSE
Electrify EVSE (EVSE) is an S-class corporation incorporated in the state of Georgia in mid-2020. EVSE provides turnkey solutions for EV charging by providing consulting, site surveys, procurement and sale of chargers, installation, commissioning of software, testing, and repair services, along with ongoing preventative maintenance contracts. During 2020 EVSE established a national network of licensed electricians and trained them in the installation, maintenance, repair, and service of a range of EV Chargers. Currently, EVSE fields 420 qualified, licensed, and trained subcontract electrical companies fielding some 4,000+ electricians and providing coverage throughout the continental United States as well as Alaska, Hawaii and Canada.
About EVSTAR
EVSTAR is a national renewable energy service and warranty administrator backed by an AM Best A-rated global insurance carrier. The company has assembled a dedicated team of industry experts with decades of experience in EV technology, service, warranty and repair, while delivering unique services for its customers. EVSTAR’s mission is to deliver financially secure products that are underwritten and backed by leading global financial firms; to offload financial exposure and protect partners’ future so they can focus their attention on growth and enlightening their customers. With its underwritten products, EVSTAR ensures that funds are always there to repair and/or replace EV charging devices, remove finger-pointing, and deliver the highest uptime while helping to grow the EV industry as a whole and continue to assist in building its partners’ brands.
Contact
EVSTARContact
Holly Audiss
855-838-7827
evstar.com
Holly Audiss
855-838-7827
evstar.com
Categories