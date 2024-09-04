World-Renowned Landscape Architecture Firm in Hospitality, Casino Resorts, Retail, and Multifamily Sectors Announces New Leadership
Lifescapes International, Inc., a leading landscape architecture firm with a 66-year legacy, announces key leadership promotions to reinforce its commitment to excellence, innovation, and forward-looking growth. The firm, known for its iconic projects such as Wynn Las Vegas, Bellagio, and The Grove has promoted Andrew Kreft to CEO/Creative Director, Dan Trust to President/COO and Roger Voettiner to Executive Vice President of Horticulture.
Irvine, CA, September 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lifescapes International, Inc., a premier landscape architecture firm with a legacy spanning 66 years, including iconic projects such as Wynn Las Vegas, The Grove in Los Angeles, and Fontainebleau Miami Beach, is proud to announce new titles for its esteemed leadership team, who has been at the forefront of the firm for decades. These changes not only reflect the company’s unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation but also signify their dedication to guiding the firm toward a vibrant future, leveraging their deep talent pool to remain at the cutting edge of the industry.
Andrew Kreft has been promoted to CEO/Creative Director, transitioning from his role as Director of Design. Andrew’s vision and leadership have been instrumental in shaping the firm’s success. His new title reflects an expanded role in guiding the firm’s corporate and creative direction, ensuring that their projects continue to inspire and captivate.
Dan Trust, previously COO/EVP, will now serve as President/COO. Dan has been a cornerstone of their operational excellence, consistently upholding the high standards for which Lifescapes International is known. His leadership is pivotal as the firm embraces new opportunities for growth while maintaining their legacy of reliability.
Roger Voettiner, will assume the role of Executive Vice President of Horticulture. Roger’s unparalleled expertise in horticulture has been key to creating the unique, vibrant landscapes that have been a hallmark of their work, and his continued leadership/mentorship will be crucial as they innovate for the future.
Additional promotions include Alvaro Amador as Executive Vice President of Design. Alvaro’s forward-thinking design approach continues to push the boundaries of landscape architecture, bringing fresh ideas and creative solutions that will drive the firm’s relevance for years to come.
Mike Meyers will step into the position of Executive Vice President of Operations. In this role, Mike will continue to oversee projects with the precision and efficiency that their clients have come to expect and ensure that they maintain their high standards.
These promotions reflect Lifescapes International’s enduring commitment to quality, innovation, and professional reliability. While their leadership team embraces new titles, their clients can be confident that the same trusted professionals who have been leading the firm for decades will continue to deliver the exceptional landscapes that define Lifescapes International.
As they look to the future, Lifescapes International remains dedicated to the principles that have guided them for over six decades. Their commitment to growth, passion for innovation, and deep respect for the relationships they have built will continue to be the driving forces behind their success.
For more information, please contact:
Shelby Gleba
Vice President of Marketing
Lifescapes International, Inc.
shelby@lifescapesintl.com
949-694-9058
About Lifescapes International, Inc.
With over 66 years of experience, Lifescapes International, Inc. is a renowned landscape architecture firm known for its unique, cutting-edge designs. Their portfolio includes award-winning projects across various sectors, including casinos, hotels/resorts, mixed-use, retail, and multifamily developments. Noteworthy projects include The Grove in Los Angeles, Wynn/Encore Las Vegas, Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Rockefeller Center Channel Gardens and Fort Worth Stockyards in Texas.
Andrew Kreft has been promoted to CEO/Creative Director, transitioning from his role as Director of Design. Andrew’s vision and leadership have been instrumental in shaping the firm’s success. His new title reflects an expanded role in guiding the firm’s corporate and creative direction, ensuring that their projects continue to inspire and captivate.
Dan Trust, previously COO/EVP, will now serve as President/COO. Dan has been a cornerstone of their operational excellence, consistently upholding the high standards for which Lifescapes International is known. His leadership is pivotal as the firm embraces new opportunities for growth while maintaining their legacy of reliability.
Roger Voettiner, will assume the role of Executive Vice President of Horticulture. Roger’s unparalleled expertise in horticulture has been key to creating the unique, vibrant landscapes that have been a hallmark of their work, and his continued leadership/mentorship will be crucial as they innovate for the future.
Additional promotions include Alvaro Amador as Executive Vice President of Design. Alvaro’s forward-thinking design approach continues to push the boundaries of landscape architecture, bringing fresh ideas and creative solutions that will drive the firm’s relevance for years to come.
Mike Meyers will step into the position of Executive Vice President of Operations. In this role, Mike will continue to oversee projects with the precision and efficiency that their clients have come to expect and ensure that they maintain their high standards.
These promotions reflect Lifescapes International’s enduring commitment to quality, innovation, and professional reliability. While their leadership team embraces new titles, their clients can be confident that the same trusted professionals who have been leading the firm for decades will continue to deliver the exceptional landscapes that define Lifescapes International.
As they look to the future, Lifescapes International remains dedicated to the principles that have guided them for over six decades. Their commitment to growth, passion for innovation, and deep respect for the relationships they have built will continue to be the driving forces behind their success.
For more information, please contact:
Shelby Gleba
Vice President of Marketing
Lifescapes International, Inc.
shelby@lifescapesintl.com
949-694-9058
About Lifescapes International, Inc.
With over 66 years of experience, Lifescapes International, Inc. is a renowned landscape architecture firm known for its unique, cutting-edge designs. Their portfolio includes award-winning projects across various sectors, including casinos, hotels/resorts, mixed-use, retail, and multifamily developments. Noteworthy projects include The Grove in Los Angeles, Wynn/Encore Las Vegas, Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Rockefeller Center Channel Gardens and Fort Worth Stockyards in Texas.
Contact
Lifescapes InternationalContact
Shelby Gleba
949-694-9058
lifescapesintl.com/
Shelby Gleba
949-694-9058
lifescapesintl.com/
Categories