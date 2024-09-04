World-Renowned Landscape Architecture Firm in Hospitality, Casino Resorts, Retail, and Multifamily Sectors Announces New Leadership

Lifescapes International, Inc., a leading landscape architecture firm with a 66-year legacy, announces key leadership promotions to reinforce its commitment to excellence, innovation, and forward-looking growth. The firm, known for its iconic projects such as Wynn Las Vegas, Bellagio, and The Grove has promoted Andrew Kreft to CEO/Creative Director, Dan Trust to President/COO and Roger Voettiner to Executive Vice President of Horticulture.