"The Mindset of a Champion" hosted by Todd Herman is Streaming Now on KNEKT Television Network
Cizzle Brands presents a discussion with Nathan Mackinnon, Todd Herman, Andy O'Brien and John Celenza about the mindsets that have helped them succeed in business, sports and life. Streaming now on KNEKT tv.
Vail, CO, September 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- "The Mindset of a Champion" hosted by Todd Herman - Author, Alter Ego Effect | Co-Founder, upcoach.com | Creator 90 Day Year | Inc. 500 Fastest-Growing Company tele-streamed live on September 5 2024 from Vail Colorado, and is now available for Video on Demand on KNEKT.tv.
The roundtable conversation included superstars from across sports, business and nutrition experts to dissect "The Mindset of a Champion":
The special guests include:
Nathan MacKinnon - current National Hockey League (NHL) MVP, Stanley Cup Champion, and Captain of the Colorado Avalanche, who is known for brutally refreshing honesty.
Andy O'Brien - 2024 Stanley Cup Champion Trainer for the Florida Panthers, & personal Sports Performance Coach to Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, & hundreds of other elite hockey players, who is also known for career-altering training protocols.
John Celenza - founder/CEO of Cwench Hydration, innovator in the world of sports nutrition, and one the most respected business minds in pro sports, who is also known for brilliant brand-building.
Todd Herman - He’s worked with thousands of athletes on mastering their inner game since 1997. Wrote, The Alter Ego Effect and built a career on calling out bad ideas in the world of "sports psychology."
“I am honored to be working with Todd and the Cwench Hydration team on such an amazing event for creating a mindset of success.” -Kent Speakman, CEO & Producer, KNEKT TV “This is a winning combination of the core values we built KNEKT around.”
KNEKT.tv is focused on improving the world by connecting audiences with shows that inspire, and bring awareness to social causes as well as enhancing and enriching the lives of its viewers with informative health and wellness content.
To watch the show, visit KNEKT.tv or install the KNEKT app on Apple, Roku, iOS or Android devices.
About KNEKT
KNEKT.tv is a Los Angeles based live production company producing world class live and pre-recorded HD broadcasts from exclusive events, concerts, performances, charity galas, fundraisers and red carpet shows. Clients & partners range from top charting recording artists to Fortune 500 Companies and charities. KNEKT provides cutting edge HD live broadcasting services as well as non-broadcast recorded content, feature film and television production. KNEKT partners with agencies, brands and event producers to create the next level of fully integrated branded entertainment content, on premise activations, and in-video stream advertising during our live and pre-recorded television events.
KNEKT.tv (www.KNEKT.tv | @KNEKTtv).
Contact
Elisabeth Recheis
805-635-8123
www.KNEKT.tv
