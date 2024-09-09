Millin Expands Behavioral Health Billing Services to Pennsylvania
Millin, a leader in behavioral health RCM (Revenue Cycle Management) solutions, is excited to announce the expansion of its services to Pennsylvania this September. This strategic move will enable more mental health and substance use providers to benefit from Millin’s specialized billing services, designed to streamline revenue cycle management and ensure compliance with complex regulatory requirements.
Lynbrook, NY, September 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- To celebrate this significant milestone, Millin will be highlighting its services at RCPA - Rehabilitation & Community Providers Association meeting in Hershey, PA. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience live demonstrations of MillinPro, the company’s innovative software solution that simplifies the billing process for behavioral health providers. MillinPro is tailored to meet the specific needs of each practice, ensuring seamless integration, and reducing the risk of denied or unpaid claims.
“We are thrilled to bring our expertise and cutting-edge solutions to providers in Pennsylvania,” said Sol Weiss, CEO and Founder at Millin. “Our focus on behavioral health billing sets us apart, and we are dedicated to helping mental health and substance use providers navigate the complexities of their billing processes. We look forward to meeting attendees at the RCPA event and demonstrating how MillinPro can transform their operations.”
Event Details: Date: September 24-27, 2024
Location: RCPA, Hershey Lodge, Hershey, PA
About Millin: Millin Associates offers four decades of proven expertise in all the billing procedures, requirements, regulations, and unique conditions involved in the RCM process for Substance Use, Mental Health, Intellectual/Developmental Disability, and Foster Care/Children’s Service agencies. Millin specializes in providing comprehensive billing solutions for behavioral health providers. With a deep understanding of the unique challenges, rules and regulatory requirements posed by each MCO, commercial payer, Medicare, and Medicaid, Millin’s services are designed to ensure full reimbursement and compliance. The company’s flagship product, MillinPro, is a customizable software solution that integrates seamlessly with existing EHR systems, reducing claim denials, and optimizing revenue cycle management and maximizing ROI.
For more information about Millin and its services, visit our website @ www.milllinmedical.com.
Media Contact: Nick Jerolimov
Director of Sales
Millin
Lynbrook, NY 11563
(516) 274-4150 direct
NJerolimov@millinmedical.com
