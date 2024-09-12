Assistance Home Care Leading the Way in St. Louis to Offer Sensi.ai Technology for Enhanced 24/7 Client Support
Assistance Home Care, a premier provider of non-medical home care services in St. Louis, is thrilled to announce and introduce their partnership with Sensi.ai. Sensi.ai is an innovative AI-powered technology designed to elevate the safety and well-being of their clients receiving home care services. This new partnership helps pave the way in leveraging advanced artificial intelligence technology to set a new standard for client care and support in the home care marketplace.
St. Louis, MO, September 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Assistance Home Care, a premier provider of non-medical home care services in St. Louis, is thrilled to announce and introduce their partnership with Sensi.ai. Sensi.ai is an innovative AI-powered technology designed to elevate the safety and well-being of their clients receiving home care services. This new partnership helps pave the way in leveraging advanced artificial intelligence technology to set a new standard for client care and support in the home care marketplace.
Enhancing Care with 24/7 AI Monitoring
The Sensi.ai system is a 24/7 AI Virtual Care Agent that utilizes advanced audio-based technology to monitor and analyze the physical, cognitive, and emotional well-being of clients in real-time. This state-of-the-art solution is specifically tailored for home care environments, offering a proactive approach to identifying potential health and safety concerns before escalation.
From detecting falls and other physical distress to monitoring for cognitive decline and early signs of infection, Sensi.ai provides Assistance Home Care with critical insights which enable caregiving teams to intervene early and effectively. This technology not only supports the physical safety of clients but also allows for the early detection of issues such as medication errors, difficulty performing daily tasks, and even potential urinary tract infections (UTIs).
“By integrating Sensi.ai into our service offering, Assistance Home Care is reinforcing our commitment to delivering the highest quality of care,” said Allen Serfas, President & Co-Founder at Assistance Home Care. “This AI-powered technology serves as an around-the-clock safety net, ensuring that our clients and our Care Pros receive continuous monitoring and support, enhancing their safety and peace of mind.”
Why This Matters
As the demand for in-home care continues to grow, the introduction of AI-driven solutions like Sensi.ai represents a significant advancement in how care is delivered. With this technology, Assistance Home Care is able to offer an unparalleled level of care, combining the compassionate support of their Care Professionals with the precision and reliability of AI-driven monitoring.
A Commitment to Clients, Families, Referral Partners, and Employees
Assistance Home Care’s adoption of Sensi.ai reflects their unwavering commitment to providing the greatest level of support to their clients & their families, community referral partners, and their Care Professionals. By utilizing this advanced technology, Assistance Home Care is empowered with the tools and insights needed to deliver exceptional care, fostering peace of mind for all whom they serve.
About Assistance Home Care
Assistance Home Care is a leading provider of non-medical in-home care services in the St. Louis area. Their mission is to help families honor their loved ones' wishes to remain at home as they age, providing comprehensive and personalized care that meets each client’s unique needs. Their team of experienced Care Professionals is committed to ensuring the safety, comfort, and dignity of every client.
For more information about Assistance Home Care and their services, please visit AssistanceHomeCare.com or call 314-631-1989
Enhancing Care with 24/7 AI Monitoring
The Sensi.ai system is a 24/7 AI Virtual Care Agent that utilizes advanced audio-based technology to monitor and analyze the physical, cognitive, and emotional well-being of clients in real-time. This state-of-the-art solution is specifically tailored for home care environments, offering a proactive approach to identifying potential health and safety concerns before escalation.
From detecting falls and other physical distress to monitoring for cognitive decline and early signs of infection, Sensi.ai provides Assistance Home Care with critical insights which enable caregiving teams to intervene early and effectively. This technology not only supports the physical safety of clients but also allows for the early detection of issues such as medication errors, difficulty performing daily tasks, and even potential urinary tract infections (UTIs).
“By integrating Sensi.ai into our service offering, Assistance Home Care is reinforcing our commitment to delivering the highest quality of care,” said Allen Serfas, President & Co-Founder at Assistance Home Care. “This AI-powered technology serves as an around-the-clock safety net, ensuring that our clients and our Care Pros receive continuous monitoring and support, enhancing their safety and peace of mind.”
Why This Matters
As the demand for in-home care continues to grow, the introduction of AI-driven solutions like Sensi.ai represents a significant advancement in how care is delivered. With this technology, Assistance Home Care is able to offer an unparalleled level of care, combining the compassionate support of their Care Professionals with the precision and reliability of AI-driven monitoring.
A Commitment to Clients, Families, Referral Partners, and Employees
Assistance Home Care’s adoption of Sensi.ai reflects their unwavering commitment to providing the greatest level of support to their clients & their families, community referral partners, and their Care Professionals. By utilizing this advanced technology, Assistance Home Care is empowered with the tools and insights needed to deliver exceptional care, fostering peace of mind for all whom they serve.
About Assistance Home Care
Assistance Home Care is a leading provider of non-medical in-home care services in the St. Louis area. Their mission is to help families honor their loved ones' wishes to remain at home as they age, providing comprehensive and personalized care that meets each client’s unique needs. Their team of experienced Care Professionals is committed to ensuring the safety, comfort, and dignity of every client.
For more information about Assistance Home Care and their services, please visit AssistanceHomeCare.com or call 314-631-1989
Contact
Assistance Home CareContact
Madison Serfas
314-466-3227
AssistanceHomeCare.com
Madison Serfas
314-466-3227
AssistanceHomeCare.com
Categories