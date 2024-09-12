Assistance Home Care Leading the Way in St. Louis to Offer Sensi.ai Technology for Enhanced 24/7 Client Support

Assistance Home Care, a premier provider of non-medical home care services in St. Louis, is thrilled to announce and introduce their partnership with Sensi.ai. Sensi.ai is an innovative AI-powered technology designed to elevate the safety and well-being of their clients receiving home care services. This new partnership helps pave the way in leveraging advanced artificial intelligence technology to set a new standard for client care and support in the home care marketplace.