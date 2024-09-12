Telarus Unveils 2024-25 Tech Trends Report with Exclusive Insights for the Channel
Sandy, UT, September 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Telarus, a premier global technology services distributor, has released the second annual Telarus Tech Trends Report, providing exclusive insights tailored specifically for technology advisors and consultants in the channel. This year's report reveals significant trends and shifts in tech adoption among leading large and mid-enterprise U.S. companies, with a notable emphasis on AI-enabled solutions, cybersecurity enhancements, and cloud modernization strategies.
Key Insights from the Report:
- AI Takes Center Stage: 53% of IT decision-makers identified AI adoption as a top priority, marking a significant increase from just 13% last year. Many companies are moving beyond experimentation to full-scale AI implementation.
- Cybersecurity As a Critical Backbone: Cybersecurity ranked the #2 driver for current IT investments as cybercrime incidents continue to rise in number and severity for nearly every business, and data becomes exposed to more vulnerabilities with AI.
- Cost-Cutting to Fund Innovation: 1 in 3 respondents cited cost management as a primary challenge. The current economic climate and more board pressure to implement AI initiatives are a few key indicators for this shift.
-Shift in Cloud Modernization Strategies: Nearly half of IT buyers indicated cloud modernization/hybrid strategies as a priority for addressing future scalability, security, and cost-management goals.
“As technology continues to evolve at a breakneck pace, we are seeing a shift in how businesses leverage advanced solutions to tackle critical challenges,” said Adam Edwards, CEO of Telarus. “With this new set of exclusive data now available to the technology advisor community, we aim to equip them with the crucial insights needed to guide their clients and grow their own business in new technology areas.”
Opportunities for Technology Advisors:
The report highlights a growing demand for technology advisory services as companies seek expert guidance to navigate a complex array of new technologies and compliance requirements. An overwhelming 92% of mid-market IT decision-makers expressed interest in engaging with new technology advisors, presenting an incredible opportunity for those in the channel.
“As the technology landscape becomes more fragmented and chaotic, technology advisors have an incredible opportunity to become that strategic partner by helping IT leaders streamline decision-making processes and providing objective assessments of technology solutions when it comes to new technology identification and procurement,” said R “Ray” Wang, CEO of Constellation Research, Inc. “Our findings reveal a significant appetite for advisory services, especially in the mid-market segment where in-house resources may be limited.”
About the Report:
The 2024-25 Telarus Tech Trends Report aggregates insights from over 400 IT large and mid-market enterprise executives and over 500 technology advisors. It was commissioned by Telarus and conducted by two independent research firms: Constellation Research and Redpoint. The surveys were administered in May 2024.
For further details, access the full report here: https://www.telarus.com/techtrends
About Telarus:
Telarus, a premier global technology services distributor, has devoted over two decades to driving technology advisor impact and growth through deep market insights and experience, a partnership focus, and a comprehensive set of services, solutions, and tools. With a focus on collaboration with advisors and suppliers, Telarus enables technology advisors to source, purchase, and implement the right technology for the greatest impact.
Nick Ochoa
408-802-8291
www.telarus.com
