Flowery Branch, GA Life Coach Launches Creativity-Focused Mentorship
Creativity life coaching helps people thrive. If you've hit a roadblock or experienced burnout, life coaching can help you realign.
Flowery Branch, GA, September 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Flowery Branch, GA-based Amend Coaching, LLC announces the launch of its creativity life coaching service. This offering allows clients to overcome roadblocks that prevent them from being their true selves and reaching their full potential. Geared towards those with a creative background as well as others who feel disconnected to their creativity and want to rediscover their passion.
This service was launched to help people discover and build their life around their true purpose. The program is headed by Ki Charm John Kim, a professional designer and artist who studied at the Rhode Island School of Design and has been a creative professional since 2001. He also trained as a life coach at the Certified Life Coaching Institute.
Studies have shown that most Americans undergo career burnout at least once in their work life. Creative burnout occurs even more often because artists and designers are required to constantly produce new ideas that fit specific parameters and often within tight deadlines. How can we creatively recover? What practices can help prevent burnout?
John says that when one feels stuck in life, it is the best time to seek a life coach who can help them reframe their mindset. Doing so allows a person to master themselves and strive for their goals, regardless of the challenges they might face.
To help clients successfully overcome their issues, John’s service takes a holistic approach to life coaching. More specifically, it helps people thrive in the following aspects: time, money, freedom, health, relationships, career, and creative expression.
The lessons taught are meant to help people design a lifestyle that’s aligned with their passions. By doing so, they are able to explore different possibilities and pursue ever-bigger goals.
John provides one-on-one coaching for individual clients online via zoom.
Amend Coaching is a leading life coaching provider that caters to clients from a wide variety of backgrounds. Its goal is to help people enjoy passion-led lives that are true to their soul’s calling.
John says: “You’re ready for life coaching when two things are true about your life. You’re ready to make changes and you sense that where you currently are in your life, is not where you want to be.” To try a free 50-minute taster session, there’s a link on the Amend Coaching website.
Contact
Ki Charm John Kim
213-448-7330
www.amendcoaching.com
