Hawt Tastes Tallahassee Vegan Festival: a Celebration of Plant-Based Delights and Community Connection
The Hawt Tastes Tallahassee Vegan Festival will take place on October 12, 2024, from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM at 438 FAMU Way, Tallahassee, FL. Featuring 15 local vegan vendors, the event will offer a variety of plant-based foods, live music, spoken word performances, a yoga session, painting activities, and networking opportunities. Timed during a bi-week for FAMU and FSU football games, the festival invites students and locals to engage with the community and discover vegan options.
Tallahassee, FL, September 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Hawt Tastes Tallahassee Vegan Festival will take place on October 12, 2024, from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM at 438 FAMU Way, Tallahassee, FL, offering a full day of plant-based food, art, music, and wellness activities. With 15 local vegan businesses participating, the festival will showcase a wide range of vegan cuisine, from cottage foods and freshly prepared dishes to organic and all-natural products.
The festival, hosted by Chyna T, owner of Hawt Tastes, a local favorite for vegan comfort food, and Jazmin, owner of XO Sweets, known for Italian ice, will feature a diverse lineup of vendors and activities celebrating Tallahassee’s growing vegan community.
Event Highlights:
Vegan Vendors: A selection of 15 local businesses will offer a variety of plant-based foods, including gluten-free, soy-free, and animal/dairy-free options. The vendors will provide everything from homemade specialties to freshly cooked meals and organic products.
Yoga Session: A yoga session will be available to all fitness levels, encouraging wellness and relaxation among festival-goers.
Live Performances: Local artists will present spoken word and musical performances, adding a cultural element to the festival atmosphere.
Painting and Networking: Attendees can participate in painting activities and network with local entrepreneurs and community members.
Timing and Community Involvement:
The festival is scheduled during a bi-week for both FAMU and FSU football games, making it an ideal outing for students and local residents. The event offers an opportunity to enjoy a variety of vegan dishes that promote a healthy lifestyle without the heaviness associated with traditional food options.
Additional Information:
The Hawt Tastes Tallahassee Vegan Festival aims to foster a sense of community and support for local vegan businesses.
The Hawt Tastes Tallahassee Vegan Festival is an opportunity for customers to explore diverse vegan offerings and connect with local vendors in a welcoming environment.
Contact
Chyna T.
321-209-4440
www.thomasandthings.com/hawttastes
