Hawt Tastes Tallahassee Vegan Festival: a Celebration of Plant-Based Delights and Community Connection

The Hawt Tastes Tallahassee Vegan Festival will take place on October 12, 2024, from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM at 438 FAMU Way, Tallahassee, FL. Featuring 15 local vegan vendors, the event will offer a variety of plant-based foods, live music, spoken word performances, a yoga session, painting activities, and networking opportunities. Timed during a bi-week for FAMU and FSU football games, the festival invites students and locals to engage with the community and discover vegan options.