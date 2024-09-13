Saelig Introduces Ultra-Compact Affordable Amplicon Impact-Pi 100D Industrial PC
Built in an ultra-small, industrial chassis the powerful Impact-Pi 100D PC provides Edge solutions to even the toughest of environments.
Fairport, NY, September 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Saelig Company, Inc. announces that, despite its ultra-small, DINrail mounting form-factor, the new Amplicon Impact-Pi 100D series of industrial embedded computers is replete with features, connectivity options, and IoT capabilities, featuring a low-power design. Built on an ultra-small chassis with an industrial-grade carbon composite and black aluminum housing (4” x 2.7” x 1.3”), it provides Edge solutions even in tough environments. The fanless Impact-Pi 100D is powered by the Intel Atom x5-E3930 CPU to deliver a robust performance for demanding industrial tasks.
Powered by 12VDC, the Impact-Pi 100D provides an operating temperature range of -20 to 70°C, suiting diverse environments and ensuring reliable operation in any condition. IoT edge ready, it seamlessly integrates into a network, processing data in real-time for instant insights. Whether deploying smart sensors or monitoring equipment, the Impact-Pi can harness the full potential of IoT technologies easily. Front interfaces of 2 x USB 3.1, 2 x RJ45 integrated 10/100/1000 LAN and 1 x MINI DP++ for display resolution up to 4096x2160 @ 60Hz mean that the Impact-Pi 100D can be used in a wide variety of situations. Thanks to its intense media processing capabilities, the Impact-Pi 100D can present vivid visual information for service applications, advertising, and multimedia applications on Ultra HD 4K displays thanks to Intel’s enhanced graphic engine.
The Impact-Pi 100D offers enhanced data and operations protection for the most challenging of environments, from retail transactions to manufacturing floors. A deep layer of silicon-level security protection keeps hackers away from sensitive data, even when the OS has been compromised. Windows 10 IoT Enterprise (64-bit), Linux operating systems are supported.
Extreme temperatures are common in industrial and embedded computing applications. With an impressive operating temperature range of -20°C to 70°C, the Impact-Pi 100D is designed to perform, no matter where installed. From operation in automotive applications to factory floors, the Impact-Pi 100D is built to be relied on, offering a 3 year warranty and long lifecycle of availability. Perfect for installations with limited space, the Impact-Pi 100D is priced at under $500 in volume, providing excellent performance without breaking budgets. For more details, see the Amplicon USA website. The new Impact-Pi 100D series is made by Amplicon, Europe’s market-leading manufacturer of industrial computers, and is available now from Saelig Company, Inc., Amplicon’s USA technical distributor.
Contact
