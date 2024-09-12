Givebacks’ Shop to Give Program Surpasses $1 Million in Donations to Nonprofits
Givebacks announced today that its Shop to Give program has surpassed $1 million in charitable donations, thanks to the generous support of philanthropically-minded program participants.
Givebacks announced today that its Shop to Give program has surpassed $1 million in charitable donations, thanks to the generous support of philanthropically-minded program participants. These donations have provided essential funding to a diverse range of nonprofit organizations, enabling them to advance their missions. Beneficiaries include school support groups, faith-based organizations, community-focused nonprofits, and other groups dedicated to a variety of important causes.
“We’re just getting started helping people do good without doing extra. With the launch of our new app, we’re poised to connect even more supporters with the causes they care about most and power the next $1 million in donations to nonprofits,” said Givebacks Co-Founder and CEO Will Bowen.
Shop to Give is a unique passive fundraising program that makes it easy for people to give back to the causes they care about without it costing them anything. When program participants shop or dine with participating brands, those merchants fund donations to the participant’s selected nonprofit organizations. There are currently more than 25,000 participating merchants who have fueled over $1 million in donations since the inception of the Shop to Give Program.
This milestone underscores the growing popularity of Shop to Give, a program that empowers everyday shoppers to make a difference with minimal effort. As more people look for ways to integrate charitable giving into their daily routines, Givebacks continues to offer a seamless way to support nonprofits without any additional cost. The company’s goal is not just to reach more milestones, but to inspire a movement where generosity becomes a natural part of everyday spending.
About Givebacks, Inc.
Givebacks is the all-in-one solution to effectively and efficiently reach and engage supporters and raise funds for schools and nonprofit organizations. We support over 14,000 local nonprofits and US schools, engaging over 5MM parents. The Givebacks platform empowers nonprofits to reach and engage more donors and unlock new ways to raise money—including a one-of-a-kind Shop to Give Program for year-round passive fundraising. Over 10,000 restaurants and 15,000 online retailers partner with Givebacks to help customers give back—and keep them coming back. We help brands reach an engaged and hard-to-reach audience, delight their customers, and make an impact while driving business objectives. Download the app.
About Givebacks, Inc.
Givebacks is the all-in-one solution to effectively and efficiently reach and engage supporters and raise funds for schools and nonprofit organizations. We support over 14,000 local nonprofits and US schools, engaging over 5MM parents. The Givebacks platform empowers nonprofits to reach and engage more donors and unlock new ways to raise money—including a one-of-a-kind Shop to Give Program for year-round passive fundraising. Over 10,000 restaurants and 15,000 online retailers partner with Givebacks to help customers give back—and keep them coming back. We help brands reach an engaged and hard-to-reach audience, delight their customers, and make an impact while driving business objectives. Download the app.
