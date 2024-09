Reverend Ronald Buford Honored as a VIP for 2024 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication

Sunnyvale, CA, September 12, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Reverend Ronald Buford of Sunnyvale, California, has been named a VIP for 2024 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in religious outreach and social justice.About Reverend Ronald BufordReverend Ronald Buford is the pastor of Sunnyvale Congregational Community United Church of Christ in Sunnyvale, California. He provides pastoral services through a social justice framework, welcoming all individuals, including those from the LGBTQ community. Reverend Buford conducts his ministry with a focus on inclusivity, equality, and compassion.In addition to his role as pastor, Reverend Buford is also a writer, speaker, and consultant. He consults with UCC conferences and churches across the nation and appears in the DVD-based progressive theology series, Living the Questions 2.0.Prior to his role as pastor, Reverend Buford served as interim minister for discipleship at Old South Church in Boston, Massachusetts, and was the former coordinator of the UCC's God Is Still Speaking campaign.Reverend Buford received his Master of Divinity (MDiv), Theology/Theological Studies from Andover Newton Theological School in 2015.About Strathmore’s Who’s Who WorldwideStrathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.