Exotic Animal Sanctuary Condemns Governor Landry’s Call to Reinstate Abolished LSU Practice
Fully accredited sanctuary expresses concern over Governor’s recent statements regarding LSU’s tiger mascot, highlighting potential risks and the importance of prioritizing animal welfare over tradition.
San Diego, CA, September 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lions Tigers & Bears (Southern California’s only fully accredited exotic animal sanctuary) supports the dedication of the LSU community, but has expressed major concerns over the potential decision to reinstate exhibiting a live tiger as a mascot for school games.
In a recent letter to Governor Landry and LSU, Bobbi Brink, the founder of Lions Tigers & Bears stated, “While sports enthusiasm and the tradition behind this is understandable, it is important to recognize that placing a live tiger in this environment is not only unnatural but also potentially harmful to the animal. Additionally, having a live tiger mascot poses a serious public safety risk. Tigers are unpredictable wild animals, and the stress of a crowded, noisy environment can increase the potential for dangerous incidents, jeopardizing the well-being of students, fans, handlers, and the community. Tigers, like many other exotic animals, do not belong in situations designed to ‘entertain’ crowds. Transporting them in cages, keeping them on display, and subjecting them to environments filled with excitement and noise can exacerbate existing trauma and anxiety. This is not in line with true sanctuary care, where the animals’ well-being is the top priority. Moreover, this decision sends a concerning message to the younger generations at LSU, who are still shaping their values and understanding of the world. Using an animal for entertainment under the guise of tradition may send the wrong message about how we should treat wild animals in modern society. As a nation, we are becoming more aware of past mistakes and are actively working toward fostering healthier and more compassionate attitudes toward animals.”
In addition to sending a letter to Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry urging him to reconsider his direction on this issue, Brink also requested a meeting to further discuss the matter.
Lions Tigers & Bears is a fully accredited and globally recognized exotic animal rescue and sanctuary. As a non-profit organization for over 23 years, their mission has been to rescue these animals from neglect and exploitation, while educating the public about their proper treatment. During this time, they have successfully rescued more than 1,000 animals and have advocated for their well-being on both national and global levels.
In 2017, Lions Tigers & Bears rescued a white tiger, later named Nola, in New Orleans, Louisiana, at just 5 months old. Nola had experienced severe neglect, necessitating immediate medical attention and a period of rehabilitation before she could be safely transported to Lions Tigers & Bears. Today, Nola resides in a five-acre species-specific habitat at the sanctuary, which includes a pool, trees, and various enrichments designed to support her comfort and well-being.
Contact
Lions Tigers & Bears
Andre Marcel
(310) 871-7650
www.lionstigersandbears.org
Andre Marcel
(310) 871-7650
www.lionstigersandbears.org
