Legendary Business Leaders John Harmon & Tanya Freeman Partner with Unblinded to Launch Black Business Unblinded

Unblinded, led by Sean Callagy, has partnered with John Harmon, CEO of the African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey (AACCNJ), and Tanya Freeman, Callagy Law Managing Partner, to launch Black Business Unblinded. This initiative aims to accelerate growth and generational wealth for black entrepreneurs worldwide by combining Unblinded's influence mastery programs with Harmon's leadership in economic empowerment.