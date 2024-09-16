Pitmaster Collective Dishes Up More Outstanding Restaurants
Dallas, TX, September 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Pitmaster Collective, the world's best barbecue club, has announced that they have surpassed affiliations with 200 Pitmaster partners spanning America and eight international countries. Every restaurant, a privately owned establishment creating artisan barbecue and related dishes such as sides and tacos, offers club members a food discount during all business hours, along with other club perks. Join at pitmastercollective.com.
“Our Pitmasters are the heartbeat of our organization,” said John Billingsley, Chairman and CEO. “They are chosen because of their commitment to crafting delicious barbecue, cooked the old-fashioned way. There’s no cost to our Pitmasters to join – you must be chosen by our team for your food and your commitment to the community.”
Pitmaster Collective restaurants are currently in 22 states (Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, South Carolina, Virginia, Wisconsin) and eight foreign countries (Canada, Greece, Japan, Lebanon, Mexico, Norway, Russia, United Kingdom.). While some restaurants have been in business for just a few years, others have been serving hungry customers for decades. (Golden Rule Barbecue in Alabama has been in business since 1891.) Pitmasters include many accomplished, award-winning chefs, including several James Beard Foundation nominees/winners, and many have been featured on The Food Network and in publications from Texas Monthly and The New York Times to Food and Wine and Bon Appetit.
“We’ve seen more than 25% growth in the number of Pitmaster partners in the past few months, and we’re committed to continuing to grow the network to bring more and more passionate barbecue lovers together with the best in the business,” said Billingsley.
For eight cents a day ($30 annual), the Pitmaster Collective offers an unequalled menu of exclusive benefits, including:
· 10% off all food purchases at any member restaurant, every day of the year (based on restaurant hours)
· Discounts on premium lifestyle brands like Turtlebox, Big Wick’s Glazes, and Roam Adventure Co. ranging from 10-30% (www.pitmastercollective.brandpartners)
· In-depth Webinars and Master Classes
· Fast Passes (Skip The Line)
· On ‘Cue Magazine
About JBB Advanced Technologies (www.jbbat.com)
The Pitmaster Collective is a subsidiary of JBB Advanced Technologies, a Dallas-based holding company. that invests in disruptive businesses, including those in clean renewable energy, blockchain, artificial intelligence, and next-generation real estate. Through our Research and Development Division, we are developing blockchain-based solutions for today's world, including one to integrate ever-increasing amounts of solar energy seamlessly into our electric grid for greater robustness and resiliency. The company's renewable energy division develops and deploys clean, affordable solar energy systems to commercial concerns. The company also continues to cultivate a pipeline of acquisition and partnership opportunities in both the private and public sectors to catapult growth with a focus on technology innovation from many diverse industries.
