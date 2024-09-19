Author Launches New Book, "Debunking the Kremlin's Propaganda: A Pathway to Truth and Peace," Exposing the Dangerous Narratives Shaping Global Perceptions

Tekworld Publishing proudly announces the release of David Lucky's new book, "Debunking the Kremlin's Propaganda: A Pathway to Truth and Peace." Available in Paperback and Kindle, this book exposes and refutes Kremlin propaganda with facts, evidence, and credible references, while offering a peace plan to counter misinformation and promote global stability.