Spanish Jamón Stars in Miami

The "Slices of Happiness" campaign, promoted by ASICI and INTERPORC, lands at the Americas Food & Beverage fair in Miami to distribute happiness among operators in the area. The United States is the first non-European importer of Spanish Jamón in the world. Spain exported more than 34 million euros worth of hams and pork shoulders, from black Iberian pig and white pig to this country in 2023.