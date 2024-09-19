Spanish Jamón Stars in Miami
The "Slices of Happiness" campaign, promoted by ASICI and INTERPORC, lands at the Americas Food & Beverage fair in Miami to distribute happiness among operators in the area. The United States is the first non-European importer of Spanish Jamón in the world. Spain exported more than 34 million euros worth of hams and pork shoulders, from black Iberian pig and white pig to this country in 2023.
Miami, FL, September 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- ASICI and INTERPORC, the interprofessional organizations of the Spanish pork sector have teamed up for the second consecutive year to promote in the United States, specifically in Miami, the knowledge of one of the star products of Spanish gastronomy through the campaign “Slices of Happiness.”
In Spain, some 42.9 million hams and pork shoulders were produced in 2023, of which 29.5 million were Serrano hams and more than 14 million Iberian hams, of which approximately 25% are destined for overseas markets.
The overall value of international trade in hams and pork shoulders reached 743 million euros in 2023. The United States is the leading non-European importer of Spanish jamón worldwide. Spain exported more than 34 million euros worth of hams and pork shoulders, from black Iberian pig and white pig to this country in 2023.
INTERPORC and ASICI continue their work to promote Iberian pork products, highlighting their nutritional value, incomparable flavor and versatility in the kitchen. Through campaigns such as “Slices of Happiness,” developed in collaboration with ICEX España Exportación e Inversiones, these organizations seek to bring the experience and culture of Spanish Jamón to all corners of the world.
This time, the initiative has landed at one of the most important gastronomic events in the United States: the Americas Food & Beverage show. During the fair, attendees were able to enjoy a day full of flavor and knowledge thanks to the slicing workshop held for operators from the distribution, restaurant and catering sectors, with the aim of showing them how new techniques can help them make better use of ham pieces in their daily activities.
For Jesus Perez, deputy director of ASICI: “The development of joint actions between the two Spanish ham interprofessionals in a market such as the United States is necessary to help companies make their way in a country as important as the United States, where more than 330 million people live.”
In addition, the demonstration area of the fair opened its activities with a sensory tasting of ham, before the first showcooking of other Spanish products, to show attendees that the campaign slogan, Slices of Happiness, is a reality and that the consumption of this product brings happiness to those who enjoy it.
Meanwhile, Alberto Herranz, general manager of Interporc, pointed out that “it has been 20 years since the United States authorized the import of the first Spanish jamón and producers are convinced of the opportunity that this country represents for them”. “This type of action is focused on encouraging importers, distributors and restaurants to bet on Spanish jamón over others from other parts of the world that cannot compete with us in terms of flavor, price and, of course, quality.”
This action is part of the Slices Of Happiness campaign, www.slicesofhappiness.food, which also includes other activities to promote ham consumption in U.S. restaurants, such as the #SpanishJamonWeekUS that will take place in October this year in a good number of establishments under the Restaurants From Spain seal.
Slices of Happiness is a promotional initiative that aims to share the happiness that Spanish jamón generates among U.S. consumers. Promoted by Interporc and ASICI, this proposal aims to join the Restaurants from Spain project of ICEX Spain Export and the project of ICEX España Exportación e Inversiones to encourage consumption of this emblematic product in the United States.
Contact
Mari Carmen Martínez Mulleras
