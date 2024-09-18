IronOrbit Achieves Consecutive Recognition in Gartner's 2024 Magic Quadrant for Desktop as a Service
Anaheim Hills, CA, September 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- IronOrbit, a leading Desktop as a Service (DaaS) solution provider, is proud to announce its inclusion in the Gartner® 2024 Magic Quadrant™ for Desktop as a Service (DaaS) for the second year in a row. This distinction reflects IronOrbit’s commitment to innovating DaaS solutions that serve the evolving business needs.
Being featured once again in the Gartner Magic Quadrant highlights IronOrbit’s excellence in delivering a robust and customizable DaaS solution on its private cloud. IronOrbit’s turnkey approach minimizes the effort and expertise needed from clients to build a comprehensive, efficient, and robust solution. IronOrbit’s DaaS solution combines service availability, data storage, disaster recovery, enterprise grade security, extensive SLAs, and premium 24/7/365 US-based support.
“We are honored to be named by Gartner in the 2024 Magic Quadrant for Desktop as a Service,” said Alexander Saca, CEO at IronOrbit. “This acknowledgment validates our commitment to excellence and our dedication to perfecting the end-user experience. Our high performance Managed DaaS solutions are designed to meet the specific needs of our clients, and optimized to their respective end user applications”
Gartner’s Magic Quadrant is defined as a culmination of research in a specific market offering visual snapshots, in-depth analyses and actionable advice that provide insight into a market’s direction, and vendor maturity. IronOrbit’s recognition comes as a significant achievement, highlighting its commitment to the rigorous standards and competitive landscape in the DaaS industry.
About IronOrbit
IronOrbit is a specialized cloud service provider offering businesses a comprehensive, customizable, and secure cloud-based desktop environment. Our private cloud infrastructure ensures optimal performance and reliability, while our focus on customer experience drives us to deliver solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients. For more information about IronOrbit’s DaaS solutions and how we can support your business needs, please visit www.ironorbit.com.
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, MAGIC QUADRANT is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Contact
IronOrbitContact
Kamron Naderkhani
1-949-209-5321
www.ironorbit.com
sales@ironorbit.com
