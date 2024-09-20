One Magical Weekend Unveils the Magical Party of Orlando Pride

One Magical Weekend, known for its annual LGBT Pride events at Walt Disney World, is hosting the Official Orlando Pride Party 2024 at The Abbey Orlando on October 19. This high-energy celebration will feature world-class DJs, performances, and themed decor, creating an unforgettable night for the LGBTQ+ community and allies. Tickets are expected to sell out quickly and are available online.