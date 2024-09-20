One Magical Weekend Unveils the Magical Party of Orlando Pride
One Magical Weekend, known for its annual LGBT Pride events at Walt Disney World, is hosting the Official Orlando Pride Party 2024 at The Abbey Orlando on October 19. This high-energy celebration will feature world-class DJs, performances, and themed decor, creating an unforgettable night for the LGBTQ+ community and allies. Tickets are expected to sell out quickly and are available online.
Orlando, FL, September 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- One Magical Weekend, renowned for its international LGBT Pride events at Walt Disney World each June, is proud to announce that it will host the Official Pride Party for Orlando Pride 2024. The event will take place at The Abbey Orlando on October 19, 2024, from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
The event will feature world-class DJs, performances, themed decor, and immersive visual effects designed to create a vibrant and high-energy atmosphere for attendees.
"We are honored to be hosting the second annual Official Pride Party for Orlando Pride 2024 at The Abbey Orlando," said Michael Vacirca, a representative of One Magical Weekend. "This year, we are focusing on delivering an event that truly reflects the spirit of LGBT Pride in Orlando. Our partnership with Come Out With Pride ensures this will be a celebration that the local community and visitors will thoroughly enjoy."
Ticket Information:
Tickets are anticipated to sell out quickly. Last year, early bird tickets sold out in five minutes. Tickets are available for purchase at www.orlandoprideparty.com.
About One Magical Weekend:
One Magical Weekend has been a cornerstone of LGBT Pride in Orlando for over 30 years, offering a multi-day experience at Walt Disney World each June. The event attracts attendees from around the world with its combination of exclusive parties, entertainment, and a celebration of diversity. For more information, visit www.onemagicalweekend.com.
About Orlando Pride:
Orlando Pride is an annual event celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, drawing participants from across the globe to celebrate unity and acceptance. The event includes a colorful parade, live performances, and contributions from various organizations, creating a vibrant atmosphere in downtown Orlando. Visit www.comeoutwithpride.org for details.
About The Abbey Orlando:
The Abbey is one of Orlando's premier nightlife venues, known for its state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems, making it an ideal setting for high-profile events. For more information, visit www.abbeyorlando.com.
Contact
One Magical WeekendContact
Michael Vacirca
718-938-9424
www.onemagicalweekend.com
