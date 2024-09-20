Team Dunk Introduces Little Dunk with New Basketball-Themed Song to Celebrate the NBA Season

Team Dunk LLC introduces Little Dunk with a new basketball-themed version of "If You're Happy and You Know It" to celebrate the NBA season. The song will debut on YouTube on September 28, 2024, on the Coach Dunk channel. Founded by Simone Harris and Coach Aliko Dunk, Team Dunk combines education, music, and basketball to inspire kids. Follow Little Dunk on YouTube at @CoachDunk for new videos, music, and updates.