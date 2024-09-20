Team Dunk Introduces Little Dunk with New Basketball-Themed Song to Celebrate the NBA Season
Team Dunk LLC introduces Little Dunk with a new basketball-themed version of "If You're Happy and You Know It" to celebrate the NBA season. The song will debut on YouTube on September 28, 2024, on the Coach Dunk channel. Founded by Simone Harris and Coach Aliko Dunk, Team Dunk combines education, music, and basketball to inspire kids. Follow Little Dunk on YouTube at @CoachDunk for new videos, music, and updates.
Bear, DE, September 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- As the NBA season tips off, Team Dunk LLC is excited to introduce Little Dunk and the Team Dunk family to basketball fans and families everywhere. To celebrate this exciting time, Team Dunk is launching a new twist on the classic song "If You're Happy and You Know It," dedicated to the new basketball season and the joy of the game.
Little Dunk, a 9-year-old basketball enthusiast with a magical ball and a dream, brings a fun, energetic new version of the song, complete with claps, moves, and, of course, a love for basketball. The song is just the beginning of what Little Dunk has to offer as he embarks on a season of inspiring kids to stay active, embrace teamwork, and have fun learning.
"We're thrilled to introduce Little Dunk at the start of the NBA season, a time when basketball excitement is at its peak," says Simone Harris, co-founder of Team Dunk LLC. "Our goal is to connect with kids and families through music and basketball, showing them how much fun learning can be when it's tied to something they love."
The new song, "If You're Happy and You Know It," will be available on YouTube starting September 28, 2024, on the Coach Dunk channel at @CoachDunk.
About Team Dunk LLC
Founded by Simone Harris and Coach Alico Dunk, Team Dunk LLC aims to inspire children through creative content that merges education, basketball, and life lessons. Little Dunk, the face of Team Dunk, is an energetic and positive role model for kids, using music, movement, and basketball to teach important values like teamwork, perseverance, and staying active.
What's to Expect from Team Dunk:
New Basketball-Themed Songs: Fun and engaging songs like "If You're Ready for the Season clap your hands," dedicated to celebrating the basketball season.
Basketball Tips and Tricks: Learn basketball skills and facts that young players can apply both on and off the court.
Inspiration for Kids: Little Dunk brings a love for basketball and life lessons to kids in a way that’s both fun and educational.
Follow Little Dunk and Team Dunk on YouTube at @CoachDunk for new videos, music, and exciting updates throughout the season.
For media inquiries, interviews, or more information about Little Dunk and Team Dunk LLC, please contact:
Simone Harris
Co-Founder, Team Dunk LLC
(702) 447-8550
CoachAlicoDunk@gmail.com
CoachDunk.com
