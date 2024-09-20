New York Breast Health Opens New Breast Imaging Location in North Massapequa
Ridge, NY, September 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- New York Breast Health is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest state-of-the-art breast imaging center, located at 1061 North Broadway, First Floor, North Massapequa, NY 11758. The site will offer cutting-edge mammography and ultrasound services, providing everyone with access to the latest technology in breast care.
“We are proud to bring this important facility to the Massapequa community,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of New York Breast Health. “Our mission has always been to provide the highest level of care to women, and with this new center, we’re making advanced breast imaging more accessible than ever before. Early detection is critical, and this location will ensure that women in the area have the best possible resources to protect their breast health.”
The North Massapequa location will feature advanced 3D mammography, which offers clearer, more detailed images, improving early detection of breast cancer. Additionally, breast ultrasound will be available to complement mammography, especially for women with dense breast tissue, allowing for more comprehensive breast health evaluations.
“We’re committed to offering state of the art imaging technology and a staff of highly skilled breast imaging specialists as we strive toward our goal of early breast cancer detection. Our focus is always on providing personalized care and supporting women through every step of their breast health journey,” said Dr. Corinne Tobin, board-certified and fellowship-trained breast imager.
This Massapequa location is an important expansion for New York Breast Health, aligning with its mission to provide compassionate, patient-centered care with the latest medical advancements. With a convenient location and expert providers, the new facility is a valuable resource for the community. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call (833) 269-4624.
Contact
New York Breast HealthContact
Sarah Gould
516-676-7676
nybreasthealth.com
