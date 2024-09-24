"A Time To Yell: More Than A Statue," Selected for Indie Film Night in LA; a New Documentary Tells the Powerful Story of Charlottesville from a Unique Lens, Their Own

"A Time To Yell: More Than A Statue," a new documentary that tells the powerful story of Charlottesville from a unique lens, their own. After making its world premiere at the American Black Film Festival in June, the documentary continues it screening tour with upcoming festival and campus screenings highlighted being featured at Indie Film Night in LA on October 5, 2024.