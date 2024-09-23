Winbrook's 60th Anniversary Ushers in Bold Rebrand
Winbrook Celebrates 60 Years of Excellence and Unveils Bold Rebrand for the Future Marking a milestone in the industry, Winbrook announces a fresh new look and continued commitment to their clients’ success.
Billerica, MA, September 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Winbrook, a leader in print and promotional product sourcing, brand management, and logistics, proudly celebrates its 60th anniversary. As part of this milestone, the company is excited to unveil a comprehensive rebrand that reflects its commitment to innovation, collaboration, and elevation of their clients’ brand heralded by their forward-thinking vision for the future.
Founded in 1965, Winbrook has grown from a small distributor of data supplies and forms for the banking industry into a trusted provider of marketing, branding and operational services to local, national and global corporations. Over the decades, the company has expanded its services, embraced technological advancements, and built enduring relationships with clients in multiple verticals including financial services, manufacturing, technology and education. “Our 60th anniversary is a testament to our dedicated team and loyal clients who have been with us on this incredible journey,” said Scott Lattanzio, CEO of Winbrook.
Over the next few weeks, we will roll out the new brand identity, featuring a modern logo, refreshed website, and updated visual elements, representing Winbrook's commitment to working together, fostering creative strategies, and raising our clients' brands to a new level. This rebranding marks an exciting new chapter in the company's history.
“Winbrook has always been about delivering exceptional value and service,” continued Scott Lattanzio. “Our rebrand is an opportunity to renew our promise to our clients and partners while positioning ourselves for future growth. We're excited to continue offering creative end-to-end solutions that meet the changing demands of our industry.”
As Winbrook looks to the future, the company remains focused on enhancing its offerings and maintaining its role as an industry leader. With new initiatives on the horizon and a commitment to excellence, Winbrook is poised for another 60 years of success.
About Winbrook
Winbrook specializes in providing comprehensive print and promotional solutions, brand management, and logistics services. With a focus on marketing and operational innovation, we help businesses effectively manage their brand assets and streamline processes. For more information, visit Winbrook.com.
