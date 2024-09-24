Floor Coating Specialist Expands to Hillsborough and Surrounding Areas with John (Bear) Greer as New Partner
Brooksville, FL, September 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Floor Coating Specialist, a leading provider of high-quality decorative concrete solutions, is thrilled to announce its expansion to the Hillsborough and surrounding areas, with John (Bear) Greer joining Ronnie Appel as a partner in this territory. With a solid background in construction industry expansion, John (Bear) Greer will lead all operations in this region, bringing valuable expertise to the team.
Floor Coating Specialist is dedicated to transforming surfaces through a wide array of concrete services including polyaspartic coatings, epoxy floors, polished concrete, metallic epoxy floors, and concrete overlays. Their commitment lies in enhancing and protecting surfaces, turning ordinary concrete into stunning, durable, and functional spaces.
Whether it's residential, commercial, or industrial projects, Floor Coating Specialist excels in applying cutting-edge coatings and techniques to create customized, beautiful floors that align with clients' needs and preferences. From the smooth finish of polyaspartic coatings to the elegant appeal of epoxy floors, the team at Floor Coating Specialist showcases creativity and precision on every project.
The addition of decorative elements such as metallic epoxy floors and concrete overlays adds a unique and artistic touch to each installation, elevating spaces into captivating works of art. By merging technical proficiency with design finesse, Floor Coating Specialist consistently delivers exceptional results that exceed expectations and leave clients impressed.
Overall, Floor Coating Specialist upholds a standard of excellence within the decorative concrete industry, offering a comprehensive range of services that elevate spaces with both beauty and functionality. The partnership with John (Bear) Greer signifies a new chapter of growth and innovation for Floor Coating Specialist in the Hillsborough and surrounding areas, promising outstanding service and exceptional results for all clients.
For more information about Floor Coating Specialist and their services, please visit www.FloorCoatingSpecialist.com
Contact:
John (Bear) Greer
FCS North, LLC
PH: 813-848-0700
E: Bear@fcs-north.com
