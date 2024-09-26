CrossRealms International Achieves Microsoft Solutions Partner for Data & AI Designation
CrossRealms Intl has achieved the Microsoft Solutions Partner for Data & AI designation, solidifying their expertise in delivering advanced AI solutions. This recognition empowers CrossRealms to help businesses across various industries, from legal and healthcare to manufacturing streamline operations, gain valuable insights, and enhance security. Clients can benefit from tailored AI solutions integrated seamlessly with their existing systems, ensuring a smooth transition and ongoing support.
Chicago, IL, September 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Recognition Enhances CrossRealms' Capabilities in Delivering Advanced AI and Data Solutions Across Diverse Industries Using Microsoft Technologies
CrossRealms International has achieved the status of Microsoft Solutions Partner for Data & AI. This designation demonstrates CrossRealms' commitment to excellence and innovation in transforming business operations across industries, including legal, professional services, healthcare, and manufacturing. This milestone showcases the company's expertise in managing data across diverse systems, developing powerful analytics, and implementing advanced AI solutions that drive efficiency, enhance decision-making, and promote innovation.
As a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Data & AI, CrossRealms provides clients with transformative AI solutions that drive efficiency and create new business processes and solutions.
This designation brings significant benefits for CrossRealms' clients and partners, including:
● Advanced AI Capabilities: Using the latest Microsoft AI tools and technologies to develop tailored solutions that streamline operations and enhance efficiency.
● Innovative AI Solutions: Transforming business processes with AI-driven innovations that boost productivity and drive growth through automation and insightful analytics.
● Seamless Integration: Integrating AI solutions with existing systems for smooth transitions and minimal disruption.
● Enhanced Security: Implementing strong security measures that adhere to Microsoft's security frameworks and industry standards to protect data and systems.
● Ongoing Support and Optimization: Providing continuous support and optimization to adapt to evolving business needs and maintain peak performance.
Usama Houlila, CEO of CrossRealms International, stated, “While it was a slow start, AI is now integrated into nearly every facet of our company, from end-user support to advanced cybersecurity services. I am confident our AI engineers are well-equipped to guide our clients through their unique AI transformation.”
About CrossRealms International
CrossRealms International is a leading IT service provider, specializing in delivering tailored solutions that meet the dynamic needs of modern businesses. Headquartered in the US and with a global presence and operating across the Middle East, Europe, and Asia, CrossRealms offers round-the-clock support through its highly skilled engineering team, ensuring seamless operation of your organization's infrastructure, cloud solutions, applications, and security needs.
To learn more about CrossRealms International’s new Microsoft Solutions Partner designation and how CrossRealms can drive your business forward with innovative AI and Microsoft Azure solutions, visit their website at www.crossrealms.com or contact them at info@crossrealms.com.
Usama Houlila, CEO of CrossRealms International, stated, “While it was a slow start, AI is now integrated into nearly every facet of our company, from end-user support to advanced cybersecurity services. I am confident our AI engineers are well-equipped to guide our clients through their unique AI transformation.”
About CrossRealms International
Contact
CrossRealms InternationalContact
Usama Houlila
(312) 278-4445
https://crossrealms.com/
