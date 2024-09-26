CrossRealms International Achieves Microsoft Solutions Partner for Data & AI Designation

CrossRealms Intl has achieved the Microsoft Solutions Partner for Data & AI designation, solidifying their expertise in delivering advanced AI solutions. This recognition empowers CrossRealms to help businesses across various industries, from legal and healthcare to manufacturing streamline operations, gain valuable insights, and enhance security. Clients can benefit from tailored AI solutions integrated seamlessly with their existing systems, ensuring a smooth transition and ongoing support.