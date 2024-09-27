Tru Images Releases Study Showing the Superiority of Real Imagery in Automotive Consumer Research
One of the most significant findings of the study is that real images of vehicles—whether in promotional materials or during the research process—build a stronger foundation of trust compared to CG images. Trust is a critical factor in high-value purchases, such as automobiles, where consumers are making decisions that involve substantial financial commitments.
San Diego, CA, September 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- A new study commissioned by Tru Images and conducted by Strategic Vision (SV), in partnership with AskOtto AI, has revealed the critical importance of using real images and tangible products in automotive consumer research and product messaging. The report, titled “The Superiority of Reality in Consumer Research,” highlights how actual photographs outperform computer-generated (CG) images in building consumer trust, increasing purchase consideration, and driving sales.
Key Findings:
1. Real Images Foster Trust and Security:
The study demonstrates that real images significantly enhance consumer trust and security, especially in the context of high-value purchases such as vehicles. Consumers are more inclined to consider purchasing a vehicle when they believe the imagery accurately represents the product they will receive. Authenticity, even when it includes minor imperfections, plays a crucial role in establishing a transparent and trustworthy relationship with the consumer.
2. Consumer Skepticism Towards CGI:
While advancements in CG technology have made images more realistic, the report highlights that consumers often perceive these images as “too perfect,” leading to skepticism about the product’s actual quality and appearance. This skepticism can reduce the effectiveness of CGI in fostering trust and driving purchase decisions.
3. Tangible Interactions Elevate Product Perception:
The research underscores the value of direct consumer interaction with actual products or realistic images, which allows for genuine validation and feedback. Such tangible interactions meet consumer needs more effectively and contribute to the emotional foundation required for future consideration. Products that are perceived to be thoroughly tested and authentically presented are more likely to earn consumer trust and loyalty.
4. Implications for Automotive Marketing:
As automotive manufacturers increasingly rely on CGI for marketing materials, the study suggests that these images, while visually appealing, may not generate the same level of trust as real photographs. The report advises OEMs to prioritize realistic, high-quality images that accurately reflect the actual product to build and maintain consumer confidence.
Quotes from Key Stakeholders:
• TruImages: Since the inception of the internet, consumers have put a high value on viewing digital images of vehicles on both third party sites and the dealer's own website. That consumer value is validated in this study showing the dealership trust that the consumer builds during the shopping process when real photos are presented as compared to CGI or stock images.” Glen Garvin, President, TruImages
• Strategic Vision: "Consumers can convert interest to real consideration once they recognize that sales images are authentic. Real images convey honesty and trustworthiness, creating the foundation of consumer decision-making. Automotive industry members should note these findings and the impact on the customer journey,” said Alexander Edwards, President at Strategic Vision.
• AskOtto AI: “The implications of this study are profound, especially as AI and CGI continue to advance. However, the human element of trust remains paramount, and ironically for AI generated images to be trusted by consumers they need to mirror real world imagery," said Eric Brown, founder, AskOtto.
Conclusion:
The “Superiority of Reality in Consumer Research” report concludes that real-world interactions and imagery significantly enhance consumer understanding and consideration, leading to a feeling of trust and a higher likelihood of purchase. Even as technology continues to blur the lines between real and computer-generated images, the preference for authentic, tangible experiences remains strong, providing consumers with the confidence they need to make informed decisions.
About TruImages:
Tru Images is a web-based software company located in Rochester, NY that specializes in reducing operating costs and increasing speed to market for automotive dealers. Tru Images maximizes the efficiency of new car photography with a patented catalog and library system that matches vehicle imaging down to the option code level, thereby eliminating the need to photograph like vehicles more than once. Designed as a flexible application, the Tru Images photo cloning system works with both internal photography staff or integrated with 3rd party lot-service companies. To learn more about Tru Images, visit www.truimagesauto.com.
About Strategic Vision:
Strategic Vision is an international consulting and advisory service organization focusing on understanding and predicting advocacy, conquest, and loyalty based on consumers’ values and decision-making structures. www.strategicvision.com.
About AskOtto:
AskOtto is an artificial intelligence platform that reinforces dialog between consumer, companies and government agencies via a digital concierge with additional insight and resources to save consumers time and money. In fact consumers can text AskOtto the name of any company to initiate a callback. Text AskOtto at: (561) 264-5504.
