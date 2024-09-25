NameBadge.com Expands with New Greenville, SC Facility to Enhance U.S. and Canada Distribution for Magnetic Name Tags, Metal Signs, ADA Braille Signage, and More
NameBadge.com, the leading U.S. name badge provider, announces a new 18,000 sq ft facility in Greenville, SC, boosting distribution across the U.S. and Canada. This expansion increases production of magnetic name tags, metal and plastic signs, and ADA Braille signage. With a focus on larger signage products like vehicle wraps, NameBadge.com continues to innovate and meet customer demands.
Cooper City, FL, September 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- NameBadge.com Expands Operations with New Facility in Greenville, South Carolina
Leading Provider of Magnetic Name Tags and Custom Name Badges Enhances Distribution Across the U.S. and Canada
NameBadge.com, the premier provider of magnetic name tags, custom name badges, and a comprehensive array of signage solutions, announces the expansion of its operations with a new 18,000 square foot facility in Greenville, South Carolina. This strategic move aims to enhance distribution capabilities across the United States and Canada, ensuring faster delivery of high-quality products.
As the leading name badge provider in the United States, NameBadge.com is committed to excellence and innovation in delivering products such as magnetic name badges, metal name tags, plastic name tags, and employee name tags. The expansion into Greenville underscores the company's dedication to meeting increasing demand and providing exceptional service to its valued customers.
"This expansion into Greenville marks a significant milestone for NameBadge.com," said Andrea Banzin, Vice President. "The new facility allows an increase in production capacity, particularly for larger signage products such as vehicle wraps and billboards. Additionally, the company will now be able to custom cut larger metal and plastic signs and fulfill more ADA Braille signage requests, further enhancing its portfolio of offerings."
In addition to renowned name badges and name tags, NameBadge.com offers a variety of printing solutions, including interior signage, office signs, desk name plates, and wall plates. The company's expertise extends to vinyl and banner printing, event ID passes, and custom metal and plastic promotional items. Products cater to a diverse range of industries, including military, police, and uniform companies, with specialized services in custom deep engraved metal name tags.
Located at 12240 SW 53rd Street Suite 511, Cooper City, Florida 33331, NameBadge.com provides both direct and wholesale pricing options for trade printing, ensuring flexibility and value for businesses of all sizes.
For more information about NameBadge.com and the expansion, please contact:
Andrea Banzin
Vice President
NameBadge.com
Phone: 800-243-9227
Email: support@namebadge.com
Visit NameBadge.com to explore the complete range of products and services.
About NameBadge.comNameBadge.com is a leader in the design and production of high-quality name badges, name tags, and a wide range of signage solutions. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, the company offers customizable products tailored to clients' needs. Its state-of-the-art facilities and dedicated team ensure that NameBadge.com remains at the forefront of the printing industry, delivering excellence one badge and sign at a time.
