NameBadge.com Expands with New Greenville, SC Facility to Enhance U.S. and Canada Distribution for Magnetic Name Tags, Metal Signs, ADA Braille Signage, and More

NameBadge.com, the leading U.S. name badge provider, announces a new 18,000 sq ft facility in Greenville, SC, boosting distribution across the U.S. and Canada. This expansion increases production of magnetic name tags, metal and plastic signs, and ADA Braille signage. With a focus on larger signage products like vehicle wraps, NameBadge.com continues to innovate and meet customer demands.