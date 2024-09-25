Tiona D. Harris Honored as a VIP for Fall 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Paterson, NJ, September 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tiona D. Harris of Paterson, New Jersey, has been recognized as a VIP for Fall 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. Tiona will be included in the Fall 2024 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Tiona D. Harris
Tiona D. Harris is an educator at William Paterson University (WPU) in Wayne, New Jersey. Her expertise in writing, event programming, counseling, artistry, and mentoring have allowed her to connect with students and the community at large, inspiring others through her work in education and beyond.
Harris is pursuing her Licensed Associate Counselor (LAC) to become a Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) and has diverse work experience that included working in nonprofit mentorship programs, a drug and alcohol treatment facility, and a couple and family counseling center. She has honed her skillset in the education system for several years in different capacities, having worked with K-12 and college students from diverse cultural backgrounds in the Paterson Charter School system, Passaic County Community College (PCCC), and WPU campus while aiding in the management of adults and children with mental, emotional, and behavioral disabilities. Harris wants to encourage others to continue fostering mental health advocacy, to explore self-actualization through mindfulness practices, and to express themselves through their artistry as she continues to develop and pursue her passions in life.
Prior to her current role, Tiona was an adjunct professor within the Developmental Studies Department at PCCC an adjunct professor within the Language, Literature, Culture, and Writing Department at WPU, and was the grant wellness coordinator for the Counseling Health & Wellness Center at WPU.
Harris has had multiple pieces of her work published in Harness Magazine and Verve Romance titled: “Accepting the Reality of Your 20s.” She has released her first self-publication under the pen name Tiona H. Sapphire via Kindle Vella entitled, “Kasimir: The Volkov Mafia” and continues to add onto her finished manuscript, “Makayo: Tri-State Mafia.” She is currently working on her second book within this series which follows Kasimir Volkov, the head of the Volkov Mafia. Through bloodshed and brutality, Volkov earned the title Beast of Boston. When the monster everybody fears encounters a female whose beauty is equally addictive and dangerous, he vows to possess her by any means necessary. Though she fights him at every turn, she will submit to his will. No one will tame Aaliyah Ivanov, let alone a man. But she will do anything to maintain her freedom, even if that means becoming the tamer of the Beast of Boston. Harris’creativity and passion for the craft of writing aspires her to pursue traditional publication soon.
A recipient of many awards, Harris has been honored with the Event of the Year Award for Overcoming to Achieve: Black History Month Panel presented at William Paterson University, the Marquis Emerging Leader Award for contributions and achievements in the field of education, and the Marquis Who’s Who in America Award for contributions and achievements in the field of education, mentorship, and creative writing.
An active community member, Harris is involved with The National Society of Leadership and Success, Sigma Alpha Pi; the College of Humanities and Social Sciences Student Leadership Council, and The International Honor Society in Psychology (Psi Chi member).
Harris holds a A.A. in Psychology from Passaic County Community College, a dual B.A. in Psychology and English-Writing concentrations in literature and writing, with a minor in Women & Gender Studies, an M.F.A. in Creative and Professional Writing, and an M.A. in Clinical & Professional Counseling from William Paterson University.
On any given day, you will find Tiona reading for fun, writing prose, mentoring students, lecturing, and dabbling in poetry to express herself while painting and singing at the top of her lungs when the mood strikes. She also likes to bake and do digital designing.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R. is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
