Wendell Scott's Induction Into the Automotive Hall of Fame

Wendell Scott Sr., the first African-American to win a NASCAR race, has been inducted into the prestigious Automotive Hall of Fame. Celebrated for breaking racial barriers in motorsports, Scott's legacy continues to inspire. His posthumous honor was awarded during a ceremony at Michigan Central Station. The Wendell Scott Foundation continues its mission of empowering underserved youth through STEM education and community outreach.