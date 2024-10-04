OcuSci Inc. Secures Secures Second Utility Patent for Innovative Dry Eye Treatment
OcuSci Inc., a leader in dry eye treatments, announced the granting of a second utility patent for the MGrx Dry Eye Treatment System. Dry eye syndrome affects millions globally and is one of the leading reason for patients to visit a vision clinic. The MGrx offers a clinically proven solution to those suffering from dry eye while also reducing the cost of in-clinic treatment in comparison to existing technologies.
Del Mar, CA, October 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- OcuSci Inc., a leader in ophthalmic innovation, recently announced the granting of a second utility patent for the MGrx Dry Eye Treatment System. US patent # US2023/0100143A1 adds to OcuSci’s substantial intellectual property portfolio in the area of dry eye treatments.
The MGrx System represents a significant advancement in dry eye management, offering a novel approach to alleviating symptoms and addressing the underlying causes of the condition. Dry eye syndrome affects millions globally, leading to discomfort, irritation, and even vision impairment. Traditional treatments often fall short in providing long-lasting relief, which underscores the need for innovative solutions.
“We are thrilled to receive this patent, which recognizes the uniqueness and effectiveness of our dry eye treatment,” said David McMahon, CEO of OcuSci. “Additionally, due to the fact that our technology requires no disposables or per treatment costs we are able to make affordable in-clinic dry eye treatment a reality for millions of patients suffering from dry eye syndrome."
The patented technology utilizes a proprietary mechanism designed to enhance meibomian gland function and lipid production, providing a comprehensive solution for dry eye sufferers. Published clinical trials have demonstrated significant improvements in symptom relief and patient satisfaction.
Key features of the patented treatment include:
Tri-modal Design: enabling clinicians to deliver three effective treatments all with one battery powered hand-held device.
Cost Effective: the MGrx requires no disposables or per treatment costs.
Patient-Friendly Application: designed for patient comfort and ease of use.
This patent achievement is expected to pave the way for future developments and enhancements in eye care, reinforcing OcuSci’s dedication to improving patient outcomes.
For more information about OcuSci and its patented dry eye treatment, the MGrx System, please visit www.ocusci.com or contact them at 1-888-809-6424.
Media Inquiries:
David McMahon, CEO
888-809-6424
dm@ocusci.com
www.ocusci.com
About OcuSci Inc.:
OcuSci is a leading innovator in dry eye treatments, committed to developing cutting-edge solutions that enhance vision and eye health. With a focus on research, development, and patient care, OcuSci strives to improve the quality of life for individuals worldwide suffering from MGD and dry eye syndrome.
The MGrx System represents a significant advancement in dry eye management, offering a novel approach to alleviating symptoms and addressing the underlying causes of the condition. Dry eye syndrome affects millions globally, leading to discomfort, irritation, and even vision impairment. Traditional treatments often fall short in providing long-lasting relief, which underscores the need for innovative solutions.
“We are thrilled to receive this patent, which recognizes the uniqueness and effectiveness of our dry eye treatment,” said David McMahon, CEO of OcuSci. “Additionally, due to the fact that our technology requires no disposables or per treatment costs we are able to make affordable in-clinic dry eye treatment a reality for millions of patients suffering from dry eye syndrome."
The patented technology utilizes a proprietary mechanism designed to enhance meibomian gland function and lipid production, providing a comprehensive solution for dry eye sufferers. Published clinical trials have demonstrated significant improvements in symptom relief and patient satisfaction.
Key features of the patented treatment include:
Tri-modal Design: enabling clinicians to deliver three effective treatments all with one battery powered hand-held device.
Cost Effective: the MGrx requires no disposables or per treatment costs.
Patient-Friendly Application: designed for patient comfort and ease of use.
This patent achievement is expected to pave the way for future developments and enhancements in eye care, reinforcing OcuSci’s dedication to improving patient outcomes.
For more information about OcuSci and its patented dry eye treatment, the MGrx System, please visit www.ocusci.com or contact them at 1-888-809-6424.
Media Inquiries:
David McMahon, CEO
888-809-6424
dm@ocusci.com
www.ocusci.com
About OcuSci Inc.:
OcuSci is a leading innovator in dry eye treatments, committed to developing cutting-edge solutions that enhance vision and eye health. With a focus on research, development, and patient care, OcuSci strives to improve the quality of life for individuals worldwide suffering from MGD and dry eye syndrome.
Contact
OcuSci Inc.Contact
David McMahon
888-809-6424
ocusci.com
David McMahon
888-809-6424
ocusci.com
Multimedia
MGrx All-In-One Dry Eye Treatment System Brochure
Brochure that details the number of dry eye patients, the challenges of clinicians in treating the disease, published clinical data on the MGrx and user testimonials.
Categories