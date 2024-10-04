OcuSci Inc. Secures Secures Second Utility Patent for Innovative Dry Eye Treatment

OcuSci Inc., a leader in dry eye treatments, announced the granting of a second utility patent for the MGrx Dry Eye Treatment System. Dry eye syndrome affects millions globally and is one of the leading reason for patients to visit a vision clinic. The MGrx offers a clinically proven solution to those suffering from dry eye while also reducing the cost of in-clinic treatment in comparison to existing technologies.