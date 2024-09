Healthcare Industry Expert Lisa T. Miller Launches Innovative Consulting Practice and Podcast on Selling to the Healthcare; New Practice is Transforming Healthcare Sales

Palm Beach, FL, September 26, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Lisa T. Miller, a seasoned healthcare strategist with over three decades of experience in hospital sales and groundbreaking innovations, today announced the launch of her new consulting practice. This venture builds on Miller's success as the founder and CEO of VIE Healthcare, focusing on empowering healthcare organizations to thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape.Coinciding with this launch, Miller is debuting her highly anticipated podcast seven-episode series, "Selling to Healthcare.” This unique podcast offers an in-depth exploration of the complexities involved in selling to top executives in the healthcare sector."My goal is to help sales professionals avoid common pitfalls and learn effective strategies for connecting with decision-makers at the highest levels of healthcare organizations," Miller explains. She draws from her personal experiences, of presenting to C-suite executives at major healthcare institutions.Key topics covered in the podcast include:- Navigating the unique challenges of healthcare C-suite sales, such as ROI focus, strategic alignment, and compliance issues.- Building trust and credibility through data-driven insights and industry-specific knowledge.- Developing transformational sales strategies that foster long-term partnerships with healthcare organizations.Miller's consulting practice offers a range of exclusive services, including:- One-on-one strategy sessions- Comprehensive sales training for healthcare teams- Workshops designed to equip organizations with tools for success in complex C-Suite environments"My mission is to help healthcare organizations elevate their sales approach—making it more strategic, data-driven, and aligned with solving critical problems at the C-suite level," Miller states.About the Podcast"Selling to Healthcare" is an essential resource for sales professionals, executives, and anyone seeking to gain an edge in healthcare decision-maker sales. Hosted by Lisa T. Miller, the podcast provides actionable insights on creating meaningful connections with healthcare executives, overcoming sales challenges, and driving transformational outcomes.Listen to the latest episodes at https://www.lisatmiller.com/selling-healthcare-podcast and YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@lisatmiller For more information about Lisa T. Miller's consulting practice, visit www.lisatmiller.com/ Media Contact:Lisa T. MillerEmail: lisatmiller4@gmail.com