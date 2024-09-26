Healthcare Industry Expert Lisa T. Miller Launches Innovative Consulting Practice and Podcast on Selling to the Healthcare; New Practice is Transforming Healthcare Sales

Healthcare strategist Lisa T. Miller launches a new consulting practice and podcast, "Selling to the C-Suite in Healthcare." With 33+ years of experience, Lisa’s vision is to transform healthcare sales strategies. The podcast offers insights on overcoming challenges in C-suite selling and creating long-term partnerships. Her consulting services include strategy sessions, coaching and training. Lisa's mission: help healthcare companies make sales more aligned with C-suite problem-solving.