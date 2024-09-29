Announcing the Outstanding Speaker Lineup for the ALSC’s Breathe and Thrive 2025 Symposium
Bothell, WA, September 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The American Laser Study Club (ALSC) is excited to announce the exceptional lineup of speakers for the upcoming Breathe and Thrive 2025 Symposium, set to take place in beautiful Clearwater Beach, Florida, from January 31 to February 2, 2025. This premier event is a unique opportunity for clinicians and professionals dedicated to advancing knowledge in Tethered Oral Tissues (TOTS), laser surgery, frenectomy/frenuloplasty techniques, and multidisciplinary team building focused on airway and tongue-tie issues.
Why Attend the 2025 Breathe and Thrive Symposium?
Expand Your Expertise: Engage with comprehensive lectures and hands-on laser sessions designed to deepen your understanding of the latest studies, technologies, innovations, and laser science and safety education.
Network with Peers: Connect with hundreds of fellow professionals, including dentists, physicians, lactation consultants, myofunctional therapists, occupational therapists, physical therapists, speech-language pathologists, and more.
Hands-On Laser Lab Experience: Participate in exclusive laser wet labs at no additional cost to gain practical experience with soft tissue surgical lasers. Non-doctor attendees are welcome to observe these sessions.
Professional Development: Obtain Laser Safety Basic Knowledge Certificates from the Laser Institute of America (LIA) at a discounted rate for ALSC members and receive complimentary Laser Dental Surgery Basic Knowledge Certificates from the ALSC upon completing an online quiz.
Keynote Speakers and Presentation Titles:
Dr. Bobby Ghaheri, MD – Do No Harm and Tell No Lies: Using Evidence-Based Medicine to Optimize Patient Safety and Promote Mainstream Medical Community Acceptance.
Dr. Piya Trehan Gandhi, DDS – Looking at the Bigger Picture: How to Use the Function First Model to Treat Pediatric Airway Disorders.
Dr. Andrew Cohen, DMD – My Sleep Disorder: Taking My 10-Year Journey to Your Patients.
Dr. Milton Geivelis, DDS, MS; Dr. Darius A. Loghmanee, MD; Dr. Kevin L. Boyd, DDS, MS; Dr. Valerie Cote, MD; Jodi Walker, MA, CCC-SLP, COM® – We’ve Come Too Far to Go Backwards. Pediatric Sleep Disordered Breathing Collaboration for Optimal Treatment Outcomes.
Dr. Richard Baxter, DMD – Advancing Tongue-Tie Treatment: Protocols, Case Studies, and Clinical Insights.
Breakout Sessions Speakers and Their Topics:
Dr. Jenna Katz Schwibner, DMD, FAGD – Creating Urgency for Airway-Centric Dental Care
Dr. Martin A. Kaplan, DMD – It Is Not Just the Frenum: How to Think Outside of the Frenum Box to Get Your Best Results
Leyli Norouz-Knutsen (speaker); Dr. Soroush Zaghi, MD (principal author); Chad Knutsen (co-author); Lesley Kupiec, RDH, MS (co-author) – New Perspectives on Posterior Tongue-Tie: Anatomical Clarity, Diagnostic Precision, and Standardized Terminology
Dr. Raymond J. Tseng, DDS, PhD – Evidence-based Advances in Ankyloglossia Management: New Data and Insights from an Integrative Tongue Tie Center
Dr. Hal Stewart, DDS, FACD, Dip ASBA – The Use of Lasers in Epigenetic Growth Appliance Therapy
Dr. Eric Armakan, DDS – Foundations for Successful Functional Frenuloplasty in the Child and Adolescent Population
Dr. Kelvin A. W. Hill, PhD, DDS (speaker); Mona Abdelrehim, BDS, MSc, PhD, MSc (DPH), FRCD(C), Diplomate-ABDPH (co-author); Barbara Brown, RDH, COM® (co-author) – A Simple Cut, Profound Relief: The Broad Benefits of Adult Frenulum Release: A Case Study
Dr. Robert Levine, DDS – 10600-nm CO2 Laser to Support All of Your Restorative Needs
Dr. Jennifer A. White-Seymour, DDS – Maximizing the Use of Laser in a General Dentist Office
Dr. Justin Roche, MB ChB, FRCPCH, FRCPI, IBCLC & Kate Roche, BSc Physiotherapy, MISCP, IBCLC – The Tongue Tie Spectrum
Dr. Cara Riek, DNP, RN, FNP-BC, IBCLC, FAANP – Improving Outcomes with Release: A Discussion of Reattachment and Root Cause of Unexpected Outcomes
Dr. Gerardo Martinez, DMD (speaker); Nancy Hastings, RN, IBCLC (co-author); Ashley Johnson, BSDH, RDH, OMFT (co-author) – Ties & Time: A Compilation of Cases from 0-70 Years Old
Dr. Elizabeth R. Dy, DMD – Building an Airway-Centric Practice – How to Reduce or Eliminate Your Restorative Load
Dr. Suraj Vatish, DDS, M Imp Dent RCS(Ed) – Serrapeptase – Friend or Foe?
Dr. Maribel Santos-Cordero, DMD – Form Follows Function in Children’s Orofacial Growth
Dr. Alayna Pagnani-Gendron, DC, CACCP – Chiropractic Collaborative Approach to Tethered Oral Tissues and Airway Dysfunction
Patricia Berg, IBCLC, CST-D – The Benefits of Craniosacral Therapy for the Person with Ankyloglossia
Jodi Walker, MA, CCC-SLP, COM® – Functional Effects of Tethered Oral Tissues Across the Life Span: When and Why to Release
Melissa Mugno, OMT & Sarah Hornsby, RDH – Passion Drive and Partnership: Navigating Business Development in Airway Health and Entrepreneurship
Robyn Merkel-Walsh, MA, CCC-SLP, COM® – The Impact of TOTs on the 4 MYO Domains
Toni-Ann Antoniato, MS, CCC-SLP, CLC & Janine Stiene, MA, CCC-SLP, TSSLD (co-author) – Mid-Tongue Restriction - Myofunctional Assessment and Recommendations
Rachel Best, MS, CCC-SLP, COM® (speaker) & Jamie Smith, OTR/L, BCP, CLSP (co-author) – Optimal Timing of Release: What Does the Data Tell Us?
Dr. Peter Vitruk, PhD, MInstP, CPhys – Non-Ablative and Ablative CO2 Laser Applications and Introduction to the Hands-On Laser Wet Labs
Register Now and Save Up to $600
Take advantage of our Early Bird Special and save up to $600 on your registration fee. This limited-time offer ends on October 31, so be sure to register soon to secure your spot at a discounted rate. Click here to go to the registration page.
Venue in Clearwater Beach, FL
The Breathe and Thrive 2025 Symposium will be hosted at the Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach, a luxurious AAA 4-Diamond hotel on the stunning Gulf shore. This picturesque venue offers attendees a perfect blend of warm hospitality and an inviting atmosphere, providing an ideal setting for learning, networking, and relaxation.
Join them in Clearwater Beach
Don’t miss this invaluable opportunity to learn from and network with leaders in laser dentistry and airway health. Whether you’re looking to enhance your clinical skills, stay updated on the latest research, or connect with a community of like-minded professionals, the Breathe and Thrive 2025 Symposium is the place to be.
Register now to secure your spot and participate in a transformative experience that will enrich your practice and benefit your patients.
About the American Laser Study Club
The American Laser Study Club (ALSC) is a leading organization that is dedicated to filling the gaps in laser surgery and dentistry education. Founded with a mission to provide comprehensive, science-based education, the ALSC offers a curriculum rooted in the detailed physics of laser-tissue interaction, emphasizing the safe and efficient application of laser energy in clinical practice. The ALSC's approach addresses the limitations of many existing laser dentistry programs by ensuring its educational content is based on peer-reviewed science. As the host of the 8th Annual Symposium, the ALSC continues to be at the forefront of promoting excellence in laser surgery, dentistry, and safety education for physicians, dentists, and practice staff members.
Note: Information, terms, conditions, program, schedule, and list of speakers in this communication are subject to change without prior notice.
