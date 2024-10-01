Finding a New Wedding Venue When Natural Disaster Strikes
Engaged couples impacted by Hurricane Helene may be in search of a replacement wedding venue if their wedding venue has suffered storm damage. Chateau Amelia has a historic mini mansion and events barn available at short notice for a variety of 2024 dates.
Greenville, SC, October 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Engaged couples with a wedding date around the corner who have suddenly discovered their wedding venue suffered damages from Hurricane Helene need to know about Upstate SC intimate wedding venue, Chateau Amelia. This gorgeous gem located in the heart of Upstate South Carolina is recently launched for weddings and events, which means it is freshly updated and ready to host weddings at short notice.
Chateau Amelia's historic mini mansion sits on 4 acres of beautiful South Carolina grounds along with a modern-glam events barn. Couples who had a wedding planned with 100 guests or less should explore this stunning venue that is ready to save weddings from the brink of cancellation or postponement.
With affordable wedding packages starting at just $695, Chateau Amelia will have engaged couples in the wedding game without breaking the budget.
Any couples with a Hurricane Helene story of loss or challenge, please contact Chateau Amelia with your details as they are on standby ready to help those in need of securing a new wedding venue as quickly as possible.
www.chateauamelia.com
Angela Thornton
864-334-8853
www.chateauamelia.com
