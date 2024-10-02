Gravitas Ventures Acquires Worldwide Distribution for "When It Rains in LA" Oscar's FYC by Big Picture Production
When It Rains in LA signs with Gravitas Ventures for worldwide distribution and FYC for awards with 3 original songs by artist FAIS.
Los Angeles, CA, October 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Best LA Thriller Film in years.” - Alex Saveliev
Los Angeles film production is very much alive through the making of the new film "When It Rains in LA." The production company, The Big Picture Productions has officially inked with Gravitas Ventures, an Anthem Sports & Entertainment Company, for worldwide distribution, making its mark on the cinematic landscape. This poignant exploration of LA diversity, sugar daddy love portrayed by Oscar nominated Eric Roberts, and the European femme fatale played by Monroe Cline (Don't Worry Darling, 2022) is not just a visual feast but also an auditory one, featuring three original songs by UMG artist FAIS, which are now in contention for major awards.
The producer's intent is unmistakably to create a socially impactful thriller that will resonate in the genre well into 2025, with a strategic release in select theaters across the USA and worldwide. Peter Kallinteris, one of the film's casting agencies and co-founder of The Big Picture Productions said, "When It Rains in LA was created as a social phenomenon that has the goal of giving a broader meaning to the unusual occurrence of when it rains in LA". Set against the backdrop of the City of Angels, When It Rains in LA weaves a narrative that is intended to resonate with the everyday person, drawing them into a world where every drop of rain begins to unravel the characters.
“We are thrilled to partner with Gravitas Ventures,” said David M. Parks. “Their commitment to independent cinema aligns perfectly with our vision for this film, and we can’t wait for audiences around the world to experience it.”
As the film gears up for awards season, the original songs by FAIS, that has a history of blending emotional depth with captivating melodies (view FAIS' 177M viewed YouTube music video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xHUIbFNO0II), are already generating buzz among critics and fans alike.
Stay tuned for the official release date and prepare for a cinematic journey that captures the heart and soul of Los Angeles.
FAIS's older hit, "HEY" re-surfaces and takes the screen in When It Rains in LA: www.youtube.com/watch
About Gravitas Ventures
Gravitas Ventures is a leading all-rights distributor of independent feature films and documentaries. Founded in 2006, Gravitas connects independent filmmakers and producers with distribution opportunities across the globe. Working with talented directors and producers, Gravitas Ventures has distributed thousands of films into over a hundred million homes in North America - over one billion homes worldwide. Recent Gravitas Venture releases include Deep Fear, Slotherhouse, Padre Pio, Gringa, The Pez Outlaw, Downwind, Mack & Rita, The King’s Daughter, Queen Bees, Our Friend, Vanguard, The Secret: Dare to Dream. For more information, please visit www.gravitasventures.com, and follow @GravitasVOD on X and @gravitasventures on Instagram.
About Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc.
Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. is a global multi-platform media company with offices and studios in Toronto, Los Angeles, Denver, Nashville, New York, Kansas City and Cleveland. Anthem's portfolio includes AXS TV, a leading music, entertainment and lifestyle television channel and digital media company; global film distribution company Gravitas Ventures; Fight Network, the world's premier combat sports channel with broadcast distribution across 10+ countries and available globally through multiple OTT platforms; IMPACT Wrestling, one of the world's leading wrestling organizations; Invicta Fighting Championships, the world’s premier all-women mixed martial arts promotion; Game+, the leader in sports wagering, Esports and gaming content; GameTV, the home of game shows and competition-based reality series; and HDNet Movies, which features theatrically released films and documentaries. Anthem also has a significant ownership interest in Pursuit Channel, one of the top outdoor channels in the U.S. For more information, visit www.anthemse.com.
Contact
Big Picture ProductionsContact
Carey Blackmon
424-407-5270
www.whenitrainsinla.com
