The Housing Authority County of Chester Awarded $160,266 to Help House Veterans Through HUD-VASH Program
West Chester, PA, October 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Housing Authority of the County of Chester (HACC) has been awarded $160,266 in additional funding to support housing for veterans through the HUD-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) Program. This critical grant, provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), will enhance the county’s efforts to reduce homelessness among veterans by offering affordable housing coupled with comprehensive support services.
The HUD-VASH Program combines HUD’s Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) rental assistance with case management and clinical services provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The additional funding will expand HACC’s ability to house veterans who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of becoming homeless in Chester County.
Paul Diggs, Executive Director of HACC, emphasized the significance of the funding in addressing the housing needs of veterans in the county.
"This award is a lifeline for our veterans who have served our country and are now in need of stable, supportive housing. With this additional funding, we can help more veterans transition out of homelessness and into secure homes where they can receive the services they need to rebuild their lives," said Diggs. "This grant strengthens our commitment to ending veteran homelessness in Chester County, but it also highlights the ongoing housing crisis that demands our collective attention and action."
The extra funds will allow HACC to expand the number of housing vouchers available to veterans and increase access to essential services, including mental health care, substance abuse counseling, and employment assistance.
Steve Wayock, M.P.A., Director of Special Programs at HACC, spoke about the impact of the HUD-VASH program in addressing the broader housing crisis for veterans.
"The HUD-VASH program not only provides housing, but it also offers the wraparound services that are crucial for long-term success. This funding will enable us to help more veterans stabilize their housing situations and improve their quality of life," said Wayock. "In the face of a housing crisis that affects so many, especially those who have served our country, these additional resources are essential to ensuring no veteran in Chester County is left behind."
A Step Toward Alleviating the Housing Crisis
With housing costs rising and affordable units in short supply, Chester County has faced increasing pressure to support its most vulnerable populations, including veterans. This additional funding comes at a critical time as HACC continues its efforts to provide sustainable housing solutions amidst a broader housing affordability crisis.
The HUD-VASH program’s focus on permanent supportive housing is key to providing veterans with the long-term stability they need. With the help of local landlords and community partners, HACC will use these additional funds to help veterans find housing in safe, secure environments and maintain long-term stability through comprehensive support services.
About The Housing Authority of the County of Chester
The Housing Authority County of Chester (HACC) is dedicated to providing affordable housing solutions to residents of Chester County, with a special focus on supporting vulnerable populations such as veterans, families, and individuals experiencing homelessness. HACC works closely with local government agencies, landlords, and non-profit organizations to create sustainable housing opportunities and foster community development. For more information, visit www.haccnet.org.
Media Contact:
Steven Cox
President
Phoenix Rise PR, Marketing & Digital
Steve@PhoenixRisePR.com
www.PhoenixRisePR.com
