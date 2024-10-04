Exposed! Columbus Ohio's Top-Secret History in Wild New Superspy Series
The first of five action-packed fictional superspy novels inspired by the top-secret years of Sullivant's Hill (today’s Hilltop) was released Monday on Amazon. Even better, it's Free to download through December 25 from the homepage of UpperColumbus.com.
The Spies from Sullivant's Hill is a collection of five rapid paced spy novels, based in Columbus Ohio, in 1885.
According to author Craig Wise, each book was envisioned as one season of a thrilling TV series, and each episode (chapter) is a cliffhanger.
Episodes 1-4 (PDF chapters) were posted today (10/1/24) at UpperColumbus.com for Free. Another new episode will be added each Friday through November 8, and all ten episodes will remain posted for Free through 12/25/24.
The Spies from Sullivant’s Hill:
Soon after the Civil War, three Ohio-born and raised US Presidents in a row (Grant, Hayes, and Garfield) hid most of our country's top-secret facilities along a lonely route they called the “Railroad to Nowhere," which ran across Sullivant’s Hill (Today’s Hilltop).
The Spies of Sullivant's Hill is a clever, rapid-fire, gadget-packed, often comical superspy series based on one of these secret operations, code named ORPHAN.
According to the Elders of Sullivant's Hill, ORPHAN was our country’s first clandestine espionage agency. It was headquartered inside an underground fortress near the hill's crest, which was originally a hidden weapon factory built during the Civil War.
The Southern Cross is the first novel of this series.
The Southern Cross introduces ORPHAN's first superspies: eccentric entertainer Colin McLaughlin and the badass gourmet Lemont Freeman, who happens to be Aunt Jemima's larger-than-life son.
In The Southern Cross, Freeman and Mclaughlin take on the planet's most self-absorbed madman, Southern tycoon Tyberious Maximus Cross.
At fourteen, Cross inherited his family's international shipping empire; 25 years later (1882), his henchmen stole 17 notebooks from the newly arrived Nicola Tesla. By 1885, Cross’s engineers and slaves at his hidden industrial complexes in Cuba had turned Nicky's notes into a vast arsenal of Earth's first radio wave-ignited weapons.
On May 1, 1885, Cross's new Confederacy was set to win the Civil War almost instantly, 20 years after the first Confederacy lost it.
However, after being looted, Nicola Tesla became ORPHAN'S Tech Master, cranking out wild weapons, spy gadgets, and insane speed machines to hopefully help McLaughlin and Freeman save America from that Southerner named Cross.
Not only can you download all ten fictional episodes at UpperColumbus.com for FREE, but the website also has five pages with hundreds of never-before-reported facts and images that expose the top-secret history of Sullivant’s Hill. Wise has been compiling this since the mid-1980s.
