Crystal Lynn Privett Recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Carlsbad, CA, October 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Crystal Lynn Privett of Carlsbad, California, has been recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of mental health care.
About Crystal Lynn Privett
Crystal Lynn Privett is the premier mental health transformation specialist, personal development coach, and award-winning author specializing in the subconscious reprogramming of the mind. She is responsible for facilitating, training, and keynote speaking for a variety of individuals and businesses worldwide, including global corporations to charities highlighting the value of mental health advocacy.
Following a childhood that had its foundation in emotional abuse and sexual assault that inadvertently lead to a cycle of attracting an emotionally and sexually abusive marriage, Privett had many health challenges which she was able to overcome despite the negative prognosis from conventional medicine. She began to see first-hand the power of transformation we had within ourselves. After a near death experience, she vowed to break free from any shackles holding her mind, body, and soul back, by releasing the hidden and unacknowledged blocked, trapped subconscious emotions she had stuffed within her body her entire life. Her compassion as a coach and trainer comes with deep empathy and a heartfelt desire to see others turn their triggers into triumph as she did. The tools to reprogram the subconscious mind are validated by some of the most credible neurological scientists around.
“The possibilities are endless,” said Privett. “We can all let go of the past and embrace a new future with only the best possibilities, so we can achieve sustainable joy. Imagine improving your physical health, enhancing your personal and professional relationships, removing your annoying triggers, and helping your business get to the next level all in one session.”
Privett has authored eight bestselling books, five of which all proceeds go to women’s charities. The Los Angeles Tribune named her best seller for “Crystal Clear Mindset” which provides the tools to help individuals rewrite their life's narrative in 12 areas of life to prosper on a whole new level. She also created an online course called CRYSTAL CLEAR MINDSET, to help others achieve success by gaining insight into how to turn stress, frustration and overwhelm into peace, harmony, and happiness in your life.
A recipient of many awards, Crystal is a two-time winner of San Diego Power Woman by Discover Magazines. She holds the titles of Mrs. United Kingdom 2021; First Runner-Up Mrs. Europe Global 2021, Role Model of the Year 2021, and Ms. Fashionista 2021. Privett is currently a delegate for Woman of Achievement as Ms. Elite California, utilizing pageantry as a platform to bring awareness to and resources to support the mental health of young girls, people in her community, and around the world.
Crystal is also president of BNI Escondido and an area director overseeing the development of hundreds of entrepreneurs in the San Diego area. She hosts a podcast, “Business Boost Hour” for networking and business insights. She was named Business Professional of the Year for 2024 from the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce and has partnered with The Warrior GMR Foundation giving speeches, workshops, and presentations for our veteran community globally, so they can have their mental freedom restored, and take back their lives.
For more information visit https://mindsetservice.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
