Uncover the Evolutionary Truths to Exceptional Leadership with Nicolas Pokorny’s New Book
In “The Mammoth in the Room: How Great Leaders and Their Teams Embrace Evolutionary Truths for Outstanding Business Results,” Nicolas Pokorny unveils the evolutionary forces shaping human behavior that affect leadership and business decisions. Drawing on his expertise in neuroethology, Pokorny provides leaders with practical strategies to align teams, navigate change, and achieve exceptional results.
Scituate, MA, October 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- What if the key to leading your team wasn’t found in the latest management trend, but in the evolutionary forces that have shaped human behavior for millennia? In his groundbreaking new book, “The Mammoth in the Room: How Great Leaders and Their Teams Embrace Evolutionary Truths for Outstanding Business Results,” seasoned business executive and neuroethology expert Nicolas Pokorny reveals the undeniable evolutionary truths that drive human behavior and impact business decisions every day—truths that most leaders fail to recognize or address.
Drawing on his expertise in neuroethology and his decades of experience leading high-performance, multinational teams, Pokorny presents a fresh, science-backed approach to leadership that moves beyond surface-level management techniques. “The Mammoth in the Room” invites leaders to confront and harness the evolutionary forces that influence their teams’ fears, resistance to change, and dominance biases—forces that often go unspoken in the business world but have a profound impact on success.
Pokorny’s insights into human behavior offer readers a practical roadmap for aligning teams, driving innovation, and leading through change. “‘The Mammoth in the Room’ is clear-eyed and confident when it comes to business... a standout in corporate literature,” says IndieReader. Through relatable stories, practical strategies, and scientific principles, the book gives leaders at all levels the tools they need to steer their teams toward outstanding business results by embracing everyday evolution.
More than a guide to managing teams, “The Mammoth in the Room” provides a fresh perspective on leadership by bringing the unseen forces of human behavior to light. Whether you’re an emerging leader or a seasoned executive, the book offers actionable strategies to help you navigate organizational change and align your team around shared goals.
As Readers’ Favorite puts it, “This is your comprehensive leadership guide for building, nurturing, and leading high-performance teams that bring organizational change through everyday evolution.” Pokorny doesn’t just name the mammoth—he shows leaders how to tame it, harnessing evolutionary truths to unlock the potential of their teams and drive long-term success.
About the Author:
Nicolas Pokorny holds an MSc in Biology and has completed doctoral and master’s research for his PhD and MBA on neuroethology and the neuroscientific aspects of human behavior in group settings. He is a successful business executive and intrapreneur, with leadership experience across multiple countries, companies, and functions. Currently residing in Massachusetts with his wife and four children, Pokorny is an Ironman finisher and a lifetime athlete. His unique blend of scientific expertise and leadership experience brings a distinctive approach to the business world, which he shares in “The Mammoth in the Room.”
Book Details:
● Title: The Mammoth in the Room: How Great Leaders and Their Teams Embrace Evolutionary Truths for Outstanding Business Results
● Author: Nicolas Pokorny
● Publisher: Mammoth Leadership Sciences
● Distributor: Bublish, Inc.
● eBook ISBN: 9781647048419 | Price: $9.99 ($0.99 promotion until Oct.06.2024)
● Paperback ISBN: 9781647048433 | Price: $19.99
● Hardcover ISBN: 9781647048426 | Price: $29.99
For more information about Nicolas Pokorny and his new book, visit www.mammothleadershipsciences.com. To learn more about Bublish, Inc. and its publishing services, visit bublish.com.
Kathy Meis
843-513-7337
https://bublish.com
Nicolas Pokorny
www.mammothleadershipsciences.com/contact-us
