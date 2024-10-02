Uncover the Evolutionary Truths to Exceptional Leadership with Nicolas Pokorny’s New Book

In “The Mammoth in the Room: How Great Leaders and Their Teams Embrace Evolutionary Truths for Outstanding Business Results,” Nicolas Pokorny unveils the evolutionary forces shaping human behavior that affect leadership and business decisions. Drawing on his expertise in neuroethology, Pokorny provides leaders with practical strategies to align teams, navigate change, and achieve exceptional results.