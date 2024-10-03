Helen M. King Honored as a VIP for Fall 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Walden, NY, October 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Helen M. King of Walden, New York, has been recognized as a VIP for Fall 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of nonprofit. She will be included in the Fall 2024 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Helen M. King
Helen M. King is the president of Saddlebrook Farm Animal Rescue in Walden, New York. The farm is dedicated to taking in neglected or unwanted animals and providing care until they can find a new home. Through education outreach programs, the organization teaches people to understand the responsibility of owning and caring for animals, hoping to heal and create happy homes for the unwanted horses, pets, and farm animals.
In her role. King oversees the daily operations of the organization, which offers a range of services, including lessons, trail rides, hunt seat equitation, events, day programs, summer workshops, and interactions with horses, alpacas, and other farm animals. As a 501c3 nonprofit Saddlebrook Farm relies on the support of the community to continue its mission of rescue and rehabilitation. Those who wish to contribute to Saddlebrook Farm's important work can donate at https://www.mysaddlebrookfarm.com/donations-page/
When she is not working to improve the life of animals, King enjoys gardening, reading, and family time.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
About Helen M. King
Helen M. King is the president of Saddlebrook Farm Animal Rescue in Walden, New York. The farm is dedicated to taking in neglected or unwanted animals and providing care until they can find a new home. Through education outreach programs, the organization teaches people to understand the responsibility of owning and caring for animals, hoping to heal and create happy homes for the unwanted horses, pets, and farm animals.
In her role. King oversees the daily operations of the organization, which offers a range of services, including lessons, trail rides, hunt seat equitation, events, day programs, summer workshops, and interactions with horses, alpacas, and other farm animals. As a 501c3 nonprofit Saddlebrook Farm relies on the support of the community to continue its mission of rescue and rehabilitation. Those who wish to contribute to Saddlebrook Farm's important work can donate at https://www.mysaddlebrookfarm.com/donations-page/
When she is not working to improve the life of animals, King enjoys gardening, reading, and family time.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Categories