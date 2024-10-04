EVSTAR Partners with INF to Revolutionize EV Charging Solutions
Ashburn, VA, October 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- EVSTAR, a national renewable energy service and warranty administrator underwritten by A+ AM Best insurance company, announces its partnership with INF Associates “INF,” a leading energy solutions integrator specializing in turnkey decarbonization for transportation and buildings. This partnership aims to enhance Electric Vehicle “EV” Charger reliability and streamline operational efficiencies in the rapidly evolving EV landscape.
As an innovator in the EV industry, EVSTAR recognizes the importance of providing comprehensive protection to customers navigating the complexities of transportation electrification. Our partnership leverages INF’s extensive experience in turnkey solutions, consulting, and engineering services, making it easier for clients to implement turnkey EV charging infrastructure.
“INF brings a wealth of expertise as a turnkey energy solutions firm specializing in EV supply equipment, energy efficiency, and other facilities capital projects,” said Andrew Hoehner, CEO of EVSTAR. “Together, we are well-positioned to address the reliability challenges consumers face in the green energy landscape.”
EVSTAR has identified critical gaps in the EV charging industry, that affect charging station reliability and impact the speed of repairs. By collaborating with INF, EVSTAR aims to fill these warranty and service gaps and streamline the transition to electric vehicles, ensuring consumers can access working charging stations and are equipped for the drive ahead.
A key component of our partnership is the introduction of an underwritten extended warranty for EV charging stations. This warranty will provide customers with peace of mind as they adopt new technologies, transferring liability to EVSTAR’s underwriter, and removing uncertainty from the equation. This unique warranty solution is designed to simplify the operational expenses associated with EV charging infrastructure.
“Our strategic partnership with EVSTAR enhances INF’s customer support with their experience in transportation electrification.” – Charles dePuthod, President & CEO
As EVSTAR continues to lead the way in electric vehicle charging warranty solutions, this partnership marks a significant step in enhancing customer support and facilitating the widespread adoption of electric vehicles.
About INF
INF is an energy solutions integrator dedicated to providing turnkey solutions that decarbonize transportation and buildings. With a commitment to innovative technology and customer education, INF is a leader in the energy sector, offering comprehensive consulting, engineering, and construction services.
About EVSTAR
EVSTAR is a national renewable energy service and warranty administrator backed by an AM Best A-rated global insurance carrier. The company has assembled a dedicated team of industry experts with decades of experience in EV technology, service, warranty and repair, while delivering unique services for its customers. EVSTAR’s mission is to deliver financially secure products that are underwritten and backed by leading global financial firms; to offload financial exposure and protect partners’ future so they can focus their attention on growth and enlightening their customers. With its underwritten products, EVSTAR ensures that funds are always there to repair and/or replace EV charging devices, remove finger-pointing, and deliver the highest uptime while helping to grow the EV industry as a whole and continue to assist in building its partners’ brands.
Contact
Holly Audiss
855-838-7827
evstar.com
