Caballo Automotive Partners with Wild Horses 4x4 to Launch New Custom Seats for the Early Bronco
Central Point, OR, October 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Caballo Automotive, an exciting new startup specializing in performance interiors and automotive accessories, is thrilled to announce the release of its Caballo Classic Seats. Developed in collaboration with Wild Horses 4x4, these seats combine durability, style, and comfort for a perfect fit for both restoration projects and off-road adventures.
Garrett Beeman, founder of Caballo Automotive, designed the Caballo Classic Seats after two decades in the Early Bronco industry, with the classic automobile driver in mind. Based on Caballo Automotive’s testing Caballo Classic Seats sit about 3/4 inch lower than comparable models. This is ideal for improving the visibility issues caused by low windshields commonly experienced in classic vehicles like the Classic Bronco. In addition, the redesigned bolsters offer better support for a variety of body types, ensuring that classic car enthusiasts of all shapes and sizes can enjoy a supportive and stylish ride.
“Our goal was to create a seat that meets the needs of the Bronco community that could also be at home in a wide range of vehicles,” said Garrett Beeman. “We made it a priority to design a lower seat that provides comfort and support, all while staying true to the timeless style of American classic automobiles.”
The Caballo Classic Seats are available for purchase directly from Caballo Automotive at caballoauto.com. For customers looking for Early Bronco-specific brackets, these seats can be purchased through Wild Horses 4x4, ensuring seamless installation for classic Bronco owners.
“We’ve enjoyed working with Wild Horses 4x4 on this project, and we’re excited for what’s ahead,” said Beeman. “This collaboration brings together the best of both companies, and we’re already planning future products to add to the options available to the classic automotive community”
In addition to custom seats, Caballo Automotive plans to offer a range of performance interior products and automotive accessories. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Caballo Automotive is quickly establishing itself as a leader in the world of custom vehicle parts.
Be sure to watch for additional collaborations with Wild Horses 4x4 and other industry leaders in the near future.
About Caballo Automotive:
Caballo Automotive is a rising name in the performance interiors and automotive accessories space, offering high-quality custom solutions for vintage vehicle enthusiasts. Founded by Garrett Beeman, a seasoned veteran of the classic automotive industry, Caballo Automotive aims to provide innovative and durable products for both restoration and performance needs.
About Wild Horses 4x4:
Wild Horses 4x4 is a leader in Early Bronco parts and accessories, specializing in customization and restoration for Bronco enthusiasts. With decades of experience, Wild Horses 4x4 offers top-notch products designed to meet the needs of the classic Bronco community.
Visit caballoauto.com for more info.
Contact
Garrett Beeman
302-289-6778
caballoauto.com
