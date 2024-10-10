Caballo Automotive Partners with Wild Horses 4x4 to Launch New Custom Seats for the Early Bronco

Caballo Automotive has partnered with Wild Horses 4x4 to launch Caballo Classic Seats, custom-designed for Early Broncos. These seats offer improved visibility, comfort, and support, fitting a range of body types while maintaining a classic style. Available through Wild Horses 4x4 with Bronco-specific brackets, the seats mark the start of ongoing collaborations between the two brands, offering innovative products for vintage vehicle enthusiasts.