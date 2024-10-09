Telarus Welcomes Julie Peoples as New Chief Customer Officer
Investment in new leadership set to elevate Telarus’ service excellence for technology advisors.
Sandy, UT, October 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Telarus, a premier global technology services distributor (TSD), proudly announces the appointment of Julie Peoples as Chief Customer Officer. This strategic addition to the Telarus executive leadership team underscores the company's ongoing dedication to enhancing the advisor experience and fueling their growth through innovation and expertise.
Julie brings more than 20 years of distinguished leadership experience in client service and operations, particularly in managing complex organizations and building high-performing teams. Her previous roles include Senior Vice President of Client Service at Kestra Financial, a leading independent broker-dealer for financial professionals, where she was instrumental in overseeing key organizational areas, and pivotal positions at Advisor Group (now Osaic), where she established and led the Center of Excellence for wealth management advisors.
In her new role, Julie will drive initiatives that further solidify Telarus' commitment to advisor excellence. Her unique perspective will be key in advancing services and processes, ultimately elevating the experience delivered to advisors and their end-user customers. Under her leadership, Telarus aims to set new industry standards in advisor satisfaction and service delivery.
"We are very excited to welcome Julie to our team, whose commitment to superior service perfectly aligns with our values. The best practices she has acquired from her extensive experience in the financial industry, combined with our deep knowledge of technology advisors, bolster our best support reputation in the industry," said Adam Edwards, CEO for Telarus.
Julie will be responsible for all customer-facing support duties, including leading pricing, order management, advisor experience, and commissions experience. These functions, which previously reported to Telarus CFO Joe Radzis, remain unaffected at the senior support leadership level. “We deeply appreciate Joe's contributions in transforming the team, processes, and infrastructure. This transition allows Joe to focus on all financial operations of the business, while Julie will dedicate her efforts to enhancing our customer service operations,” continued Edwards.
"I’m honored to join the Telarus team and its extremely dedicated team of 'customer-first' service professionals to enhance the advisor experience further. With two decades of experience driving continuous improvement and innovation in all areas of service for entrepreneurial professionals, I bring an important success element for technology advisors, and I’m eager to ensure we are the best partner to assist in fueling their growth. I feel very fortunate to be a part of this amazing organization," said Julie Peoples, new CCO for Telarus.
About Telarus
Telarus, a premier global technology services distributor, has devoted over two decades to driving technology advisor impact and growth through deep market insights and experience, a partnership focus, and a comprehensive set of services, solutions, and tools. With a focus on collaboration with advisors and suppliers, Telarus enables technology advisors to source, purchase, and implement the right technology for the greatest impact.
