Rocky Mountain Tile and Stone Announces Dealership Agreement with Dulcet Tile, Inc.
Dulcet Tile, Inc. is a national distributor of elegant, natural stone, mosaic tiles and has signed an agreement with Rocky Mountain Tile and Stone as a selected dealer in Montana.
Bozeman, MT, October 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dulcet Tile, Inc., a leader in innovative and elegant natural stone mosaic tiles, has signed an agreement with Rocky Mountain Tile and Stone located in Whitefish, Montana.
Dulcet Tile designs luxury mosaic tiles using Grade A material from quarries around the world, and partners with carefully selected tile showrooms across the United States. Dulcet Tile brings decades of high-quality manufacturing and exquisite, one-of-a-kind, designs to the tile industry. Because they have owned their production facility for the past 25 years, they are able to provide an endless array of bespoke or custom designs, incorporating over 120 different, natural stone species. By targeting boutique showrooms, like Rocky Mountain Tile and Stone, Dulcet Tile offers consumers a higher quality product at a lower cost.
At Rocky Mountain Tile and Stone, they believe that tile can be more than just an accent. Tile creates a home with light, color and texture while creating a sense of structure, balance and sophistication. Rocky Mountain carries only the finest materials crafted from the highest-rated tile manufacturers in the world, both locally and internationally. They offer specially made, artisan tiles, that are unique and uncommon to most big-box or tile outlet stores. Rocky Mountain provides their customers with impeccable designs, the highest in convenience and customer service.
According to Chris Chen, Vice President of Dulcet Tile, “Rocky Mountain Tile and Stone represents everything about tile that we are passionate about. Their tile collections represent the highest in class for natural stone tiles. Rocky Mountain compliments the quality and style that we look to bring to Montana. We are so excited to be a part of Rocky Mountain’s exclusive line of tiles and unique vendors that you won’t find in other stores.”
About Dulcet Tile:
Dulcet Tile offers industry leading design and artistic beauty in natural stone mosaic tile. They have created a new niche for elegant floor and wall coverings. Dulcet Tile brings decades of experience in both contemporary and classic designs, and each product can be customized to meet a client’s unique tastes and needs. Dulcet Tile’s collections are designed with timeless elegance that are destined to impress for years to come. Always innovating and ushering new and artistic styles to the market, Dulcet Tile is the leader in high quality marble mosaics. For more information, go to www.dulcettile.com or call (714) 822-1237.
About Rocky Mountain Tile and Stone:
Rocky Mountain Tile and Stone is a family-owned business since 2001. A boutique tile store that caters to every client’s needs. They provide customers with the highest-quality tile, in-house installers, creating for their customers, ultimately unique, timeless and stunning designs. They showcase products and designs that go beyond the traditional store offerings, and are better suited to complete a client’s design through the use of color, texture and style. Rocky Mountain Tile and Stone is known for their deep knowledge of tile and for their exclusive arrangement with innovative and designed-centric manufacturers. For more information, go to www.rmtileandstone.com or call (406) 862-2500.
Dulcet Tile designs luxury mosaic tiles using Grade A material from quarries around the world, and partners with carefully selected tile showrooms across the United States. Dulcet Tile brings decades of high-quality manufacturing and exquisite, one-of-a-kind, designs to the tile industry. Because they have owned their production facility for the past 25 years, they are able to provide an endless array of bespoke or custom designs, incorporating over 120 different, natural stone species. By targeting boutique showrooms, like Rocky Mountain Tile and Stone, Dulcet Tile offers consumers a higher quality product at a lower cost.
At Rocky Mountain Tile and Stone, they believe that tile can be more than just an accent. Tile creates a home with light, color and texture while creating a sense of structure, balance and sophistication. Rocky Mountain carries only the finest materials crafted from the highest-rated tile manufacturers in the world, both locally and internationally. They offer specially made, artisan tiles, that are unique and uncommon to most big-box or tile outlet stores. Rocky Mountain provides their customers with impeccable designs, the highest in convenience and customer service.
According to Chris Chen, Vice President of Dulcet Tile, “Rocky Mountain Tile and Stone represents everything about tile that we are passionate about. Their tile collections represent the highest in class for natural stone tiles. Rocky Mountain compliments the quality and style that we look to bring to Montana. We are so excited to be a part of Rocky Mountain’s exclusive line of tiles and unique vendors that you won’t find in other stores.”
About Dulcet Tile:
Dulcet Tile offers industry leading design and artistic beauty in natural stone mosaic tile. They have created a new niche for elegant floor and wall coverings. Dulcet Tile brings decades of experience in both contemporary and classic designs, and each product can be customized to meet a client’s unique tastes and needs. Dulcet Tile’s collections are designed with timeless elegance that are destined to impress for years to come. Always innovating and ushering new and artistic styles to the market, Dulcet Tile is the leader in high quality marble mosaics. For more information, go to www.dulcettile.com or call (714) 822-1237.
About Rocky Mountain Tile and Stone:
Rocky Mountain Tile and Stone is a family-owned business since 2001. A boutique tile store that caters to every client’s needs. They provide customers with the highest-quality tile, in-house installers, creating for their customers, ultimately unique, timeless and stunning designs. They showcase products and designs that go beyond the traditional store offerings, and are better suited to complete a client’s design through the use of color, texture and style. Rocky Mountain Tile and Stone is known for their deep knowledge of tile and for their exclusive arrangement with innovative and designed-centric manufacturers. For more information, go to www.rmtileandstone.com or call (406) 862-2500.
Contact
Dulcet TileContact
Scott Setterlund
714-213-9123
www.dulcettile.com
Scott Setterlund
714-213-9123
www.dulcettile.com
Categories