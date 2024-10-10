Robin Hood Returns in Groundbreaking AI-Powered Film Premiering in Tucson
The newest installment in the Robin Hood mythos premieres October 29 at 7:30 in Tucson, in a story featuring strong female leads, and created with the power of artificial intelligence.
Tucson, AZ, October 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The most famous thief in history - Robin Hood - returns in a new adventure created and premiering in Tucson.
The Wizard and The Scholar (or, a Rapscallion Runs Amok in Rye) premieres October 29 at 7:30pm at The Screening Room in Tucson. This innovative film, created almost entirely in Tucson, marks a significant milestone in cinema as one of the earliest feature-length AI-powered productions to hit the screens.
Set in 1156, "The Wizard and The Scholar" follows Elara, a powerless wizard, and Adelaide, a nomadic Moorish scholar, as they join forces with the legendary Robin Hood. Together, they embark on a thrilling quest to solve a mass murder and attempt to save the town of Rye, England from a sinister threat.
Director James G. Maynard, publisher of film publisher The Cosmic Companion, states, "This is a tale of knowledge, acceptance, love, and the power of women, pitted in an existential struggle against the darkest nature of mankind. The Cosmic Companion seeks to push the boundaries of this brand-new filmmaking technology in order to bring this epic adventure to life."
The film has already garnered critical acclaim, winning Best Screenplay at the New York Film and Actor Awards, Best Trailer at The Future of Film Awards, and Best Story at The Megaflix Film Awards.
The Cape Town Squad International Film Festival hails this film as "One of the most ambitious AI-powered films yet, with exciting story lines."
This film is one of the first feature-length AI-powered films yet created. As artificial intelligence becomes more common throughout everything we do and use, Maynard and The Cosmic Companion hope to harness the power of AI to develop pro-science, pro-education entertainment, the publisher states.
In a unique juxtaposition of cinematic history, the premiere will also feature a screening of "Workers Leaving the Lumiere Factory" from 1895, one of the oldest known films, offering audiences a glimpse into the evolution of cinema.
Attendees to this premiere event are being encouraged to don medieval costumes, adding to the immersive experience. The film is suggested for ages 12+ due to mild violence and adult situations.
Contact
The Cosmic CompanionContact
James G. Maynard
520-477-1964
https://bit.ly/thewizardandthescholar
