Laura Massey Honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Plano, TX, October 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Laura Massey of Plano, Texas, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for September 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of nursing. Laura will be included in the Fall 2024 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Laura Massey
Laura Massey is the chief nursing officer with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Plano, Texas. She is an experienced nursing executive with over 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry and is a certified pediatrics nurse. Massey’s expertise includes critical care nursing, emergency services, pediatric/neonatal transport, business development, and leadership.
Massey’s journey in nursing began after seeing the positive impact nurses had on her grandfather and a friend with cancer. After nursing school, she began her career working in a children's hospital in the pediatric intensive care unit. Throughout Massey’s career she has had the opportunity to lead teams and departments in critical care, emergency services, trauma, transport, as well as women’s and children’s services.
An active member of numerous professional organizations, Massey is affiliated with the March of Dimes Executive Committee, Sigma Theta Tau AAA Chapter, North Texas Organization for Nurse Leaders, American Association of Critical Care Nurses, Texas Nurses Association, American Organization of Nurse Executives, and Emergency Nurses Association.
Well-recognized for her work in her field, Massey has multiple awards including the 2024 Nurse of Note award, 2014 DFW Great 100 Nurse, and 2013 D Magazine Nursing Excellence in Nursing Leadership (finalist). She was also recognized with the 2023 D Magazine Nursing Excellence in Nursing Leadership award.
In 2023, Massey received her D.N.P. at the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences and she also holds a master’s in healthcare administration from the University of Phoenix.
Laura is married and enjoys traveling and family activities in her free time.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
