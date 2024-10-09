Groomer’s Choice Announces Premium Coat Care Line with Long-Lasting Scent
Sioux Falls, SD, October 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Groomer's Choice, a leading manufacturer and supplier of pet grooming supplies, announces the launch of their new coat care line, Crown Coat. Crown Coat combines premium cleansing ingredients with a specially designed, fragrance-enhancing formula to deliver a long-lasting scent.
Groomer's Choice developed the formula in response to groomer feedback. “Our customers often seek recommendations for pet shampoos providing a truly long-lasting scent,” said Jaysen Stevenson, president and CEO at Groomer’s Choice. “We went to work developing exactly that, and now Crown Coat is the coat care solution that keeps pets smelling fresh longer between grooms.”
The initial launch introduces an all-purpose shampoo and conditioner duo, detangling shampoo and soothing shampoo, all alongside their companion colognes. Crown Coat and its long-lasting fragrances will be available starting October 10, with the detangling shampoo making its debut in December. Gallon shampoo and conditioner prices are $59.97, and 8 oz. cologne sprays are $16.97. For more Crown Coat product information, visit groomerschoice.com/crowncoat.
Groomer's Choice is a family-owned business headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, that manufactures and distributes pet care products. In business for 27 years and with four strategically placed warehouses across the United States, Groomer's Choice provides trusted pet products for every groom. groomerschoice.com/crowncoat
Contact
Groomer's ChoiceContact
Cristen White
(605) 815-6627
groomerschoice.com
