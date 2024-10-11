Aloha Publishing Announces "The Launch of the Five Sciences of Self" by Dr. Ronald Bonnstetter and Carissa Gwerder Collazo

Aloha Publishing announces "The Five Sciences of Self" by Dr. Ronald Bonnstetter and Carissa Gwerder Collazo, MS. This book explores human behavior through DISC, motivation, emotional intelligence, workplace competencies, and the Hartman Value Profile, offering insights to maximize personal and professional potential. Grounded in neuroscience and psychology, it integrates advanced EEG brain imaging to validate these tools' accuracy. Now available on Amazon.