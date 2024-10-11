Aloha Publishing Announces "The Launch of the Five Sciences of Self" by Dr. Ronald Bonnstetter and Carissa Gwerder Collazo
Aloha Publishing announces "The Five Sciences of Self" by Dr. Ronald Bonnstetter and Carissa Gwerder Collazo, MS. This book explores human behavior through DISC, motivation, emotional intelligence, workplace competencies, and the Hartman Value Profile, offering insights to maximize personal and professional potential. Grounded in neuroscience and psychology, it integrates advanced EEG brain imaging to validate these tools' accuracy. Now available on Amazon.
Eagle, ID, October 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Understand Human Behavior with Groundbreaking Research from TTI Success Insights
Aloha Publishing is proud to announce the release of "The Five Sciences of Self," a new book by renowned researchers Dr. Ronald Bonnstetter and Carissa Gwerder Collazo, MS. This insightful work delves into the collective research and advanced sciences behind tools used and popularized by TTI Success Insights, including DISC, Motivators, and the Hartman Value Profile.
"The Five Sciences of Self" is an essential guide for anyone looking to learn more about the dynamics of human behavior. By exploring five critical disciplines—DISC, motivation, workplace competencies, emotional intelligence, and the Hartman Value Profile—this book provides readers with the knowledge to unlock their own potential and foster success in both personal and professional settings.
TTI Success Insights has long been a leader in developing assessments that offer deep insights into individual capabilities. These tools have become indispensable for driving innovation, ensuring team success, and fostering effective communication in diverse environments.
"The Five Sciences of Self" highlights the empirical research and advanced EEG brain imaging that validate the accuracy of these assessments, showcasing the interplay between psychological theories and practical application. What sets the book apart is its emphasis on the value of diversity in thought and behavior. By acknowledging and embracing diverse perspectives, these tools can also promote empathy and more effective collaboration.
Dr. Ronald Bonnstetter and Carissa Gwerder Collazo, MS, bring decades of experience in neuroscience, psychology, and behavioral research to this work. Their collaborative efforts at TTI Success Insights have advanced the application of brain imaging and science, refining our understanding of behaviors and motivations. By integrating this cutting-edge knowledge into practical business strategies, The Five Sciences of Self offers a roadmap to enhancing well-being and maximizing human potential in any professional environment.
"The Five Sciences of Self" is now available on Amazon.
About the Authors:
Dr. Ron Bonnstetter is a leading figure in the field of neuroscience and behavioral research, with a focus on applying scientific insights to real-world challenges in business and personal development.
Carissa Gwerder Collazo, MS is a behavioral scientist with extensive experience in neuroscience and psychology. Her work at TTI Success Insights has helped shape the tools that are transforming how we understand and leverage human potential.
About Aloha Publishing:
Aloha Publishing is dedicated to producing high-quality books that inspire and empower readers. With a focus on personal development, business, and leadership, Aloha Publishing brings valuable insights and practical tools to a global audience.
For media inquiries, review copies, or interview requests, please contact:
Aloha Publishing
alohapublishing@gmail.com
839 E Winding Creek Dr.
Second Floor
Eagle, ID 83616
Aloha Publishing is proud to announce the release of "The Five Sciences of Self," a new book by renowned researchers Dr. Ronald Bonnstetter and Carissa Gwerder Collazo, MS. This insightful work delves into the collective research and advanced sciences behind tools used and popularized by TTI Success Insights, including DISC, Motivators, and the Hartman Value Profile.
"The Five Sciences of Self" is an essential guide for anyone looking to learn more about the dynamics of human behavior. By exploring five critical disciplines—DISC, motivation, workplace competencies, emotional intelligence, and the Hartman Value Profile—this book provides readers with the knowledge to unlock their own potential and foster success in both personal and professional settings.
TTI Success Insights has long been a leader in developing assessments that offer deep insights into individual capabilities. These tools have become indispensable for driving innovation, ensuring team success, and fostering effective communication in diverse environments.
"The Five Sciences of Self" highlights the empirical research and advanced EEG brain imaging that validate the accuracy of these assessments, showcasing the interplay between psychological theories and practical application. What sets the book apart is its emphasis on the value of diversity in thought and behavior. By acknowledging and embracing diverse perspectives, these tools can also promote empathy and more effective collaboration.
Dr. Ronald Bonnstetter and Carissa Gwerder Collazo, MS, bring decades of experience in neuroscience, psychology, and behavioral research to this work. Their collaborative efforts at TTI Success Insights have advanced the application of brain imaging and science, refining our understanding of behaviors and motivations. By integrating this cutting-edge knowledge into practical business strategies, The Five Sciences of Self offers a roadmap to enhancing well-being and maximizing human potential in any professional environment.
"The Five Sciences of Self" is now available on Amazon.
About the Authors:
Dr. Ron Bonnstetter is a leading figure in the field of neuroscience and behavioral research, with a focus on applying scientific insights to real-world challenges in business and personal development.
Carissa Gwerder Collazo, MS is a behavioral scientist with extensive experience in neuroscience and psychology. Her work at TTI Success Insights has helped shape the tools that are transforming how we understand and leverage human potential.
About Aloha Publishing:
Aloha Publishing is dedicated to producing high-quality books that inspire and empower readers. With a focus on personal development, business, and leadership, Aloha Publishing brings valuable insights and practical tools to a global audience.
For media inquiries, review copies, or interview requests, please contact:
Aloha Publishing
alohapublishing@gmail.com
839 E Winding Creek Dr.
Second Floor
Eagle, ID 83616
Contact
Aloha PublishingContact
Beth Berger
208-447-9036
alohapublishing.com
Beth Berger
208-447-9036
alohapublishing.com
Multimedia
Categories