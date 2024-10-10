The Academy at Method Schools: a Unique Dual Enrollment Online Charter School for SoCal Families

The Academy at Method Schools is an online independent study charter school offering concurrent enrollment courses in partnership with College of the Canyons. The program offers a mastery-based curriculum that meets a-g and NCAA requirements, allowing students to earn a high school diploma while completing college courses via zoom. With opportunities to earn up to 24 transferable college credits, The Academy provides a unique educational pathway for 9th-12th graders.