The Academy at Method Schools: a Unique Dual Enrollment Online Charter School for SoCal Families
The Academy at Method Schools is an online independent study charter school offering concurrent enrollment courses in partnership with College of the Canyons. The program offers a mastery-based curriculum that meets a-g and NCAA requirements, allowing students to earn a high school diploma while completing college courses via zoom. With opportunities to earn up to 24 transferable college credits, The Academy provides a unique educational pathway for 9th-12th graders.
Santa Clarita, CA, October 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Method Schools is excited to promote The Academy at Method Schools, a groundbreaking online independent study charter school offering concurrent enrollment courses in partnership with College of the Canyons. This innovative program offers 9th to 12th-grade students the opportunity to simultaneously earn their high school diploma and college credits, with high school courses offered fully online and college courses offered via zoom with some fully online components added.
The Academy at Method Schools combines the flexibility of an independent study model with the academic rigor of a WASC-accredited high school along with the benefits of college-level coursework offered through concurrent enrollment. Method Schools has built a reputation for its standards mastery-based curriculum, which meets both a-g and NCAA requirements, ensuring students receive a comprehensive education that prepares them for college and career success. The Academy is ideal for students seeking flexible learning options, including athletes, performers, or those desiring an alternative to the traditional high school experience.
“Families need to know they have more than one option for their high schoolers,” says Dr. Pete Getz, Director of Expansion and Program Development at Method Schools. “Even the Carnegie Foundation president acknowledges that seat time does not equate to learning. Public education must adopt more flexible, mastery-based approaches to meet students’ needs.”
The Academy will offer two concurrent enrollment pathways:
Business Entrepreneurship Pathway: Students can earn up to 12 college credits, preparing them for career success in the business field.
IGETC Pathway (Intersegmental General Education Transfer Curriculum): Students can earn up to 24 transferable college credits, completing key general education requirements for the University of California (UC) and California State University (CSU) systems.
Unlike other concurrent enrollment programs, The Academy at Method Schools offers a fully online high school experience, with college courses offered via zoom, allowing students the flexibility to balance their high school and college studies on their terms. As a pioneer in online education, Method Schools has been delivering accredited online K-12 programs with credentialed, highly qualified teachers since 2013.
"The Academy at Method Schools is revolutionizing how students approach high school education," says Dr. Jessica Spallino, CEO and Co-founder of Method Schools. "By partnering with College of the Canyons, we're providing students with a seamless transition into college-level coursework while maintaining Method’s flexible yet rigorous academic standards."
Enrollment Now Open
The Academy at Method Schools is now accepting applications for the Spring 2025 academic term. Students from diverse backgrounds and academic abilities are encouraged to apply, as The Academy is committed to fostering an inclusive, supportive learning environment.
For more information and to apply, please visit http://www.methodschools.org or follow us on Instagram at @theacademyatmethodschools. Virtual meetings and Q&A sessions are also available for interested families.
