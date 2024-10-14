Bay Area Indie Romantic Comedy Filmed on iPhone to Have California Premiere at San Francisco Short Film Festival on October 23 at Beloved 4 Star Theater

After a sold-out premiere at the Ashland Independent Film Festival, Eat Surf Love, an ultra-low-budget film shot on iPhones, returns home to the San Francisco Short Film Festival. In this love-hate letter to San Francisco starring Tyler Ritter, Molly Wood, and Laura Yumi Snell, a writer and a surfer navigate the murky waters of a first date, while a podcaster tracks their “meet awkward" and places their encounter into the context of contemporary Bay Area life.